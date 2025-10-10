Johnvents Flags off Inter-School Football League to Boost Youth Devt in Ondo

•Targets 8,000 students

Fidelis David in Akure

In a bold step to nurture young talents and strengthen grassroots sports in Nigeria, Johnvents Foods Limited, a leading agribusiness company, on Thursday unveiled an inter-school football league aimed at discovering and empowering the next generation of stars through sports.

The agribusiness company, which has some of its factories in Ondo State, including Ile-Oluji Cocoa Processing Industry, launched the competition at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko Business School in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The initiative, tagged “Johnvents Apex League,” is expected to run for six months, featuring 16 secondary schools across the state and engaging over 8,000 students through mentorship, leadership training, and sports-based learning.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Johnvents Foods Limited, Mr. Ademola Aramide-Atolagbe, said the competition was conceived as part of the company’s broader vision to invest in youth development and community growth through sustainable social initiatives.

“Our mission at Johnvents has always been to nourish lives and invest in the future of our communities. Sports provide a unique platform to shape the minds, discipline, and character of young people who will lead tomorrow. For us, ‘Creating Unforgettable Food Moments’ goes beyond our products—it’s about creating real impact that lasts.”

According to him, the Johnvents Apex League will not only provide a platform for young talents to shine but also promote teamwork, discipline, and leadership among students.

The MD explained that “As part of its commitment, Johnvents Foods will provide participating schools with sports kits, materials, and nutritional support to ensure that every stage of the competition benefits students both on and off the field.”

He added that the league would be powered by Johnvents 3-in-1 Chocolate, the company’s flagship beverage brand, described as “a symbol of instant goodness and energy for young champions.”

The Ondo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, who graced the event, lauded Johnvents Foods Limited for what he described as a timely and visionary contribution to youth development in the state.

“Education goes beyond the four walls of the classroom. What Johnvents is doing connects learning, discipline, and passion in a way that helps to build well-rounded students. This initiative complements our drive to produce future leaders who can excel both academically and socially.”

Also present at the launch were Mr. Obatola Jonathan, representing the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development; Mrs. Olakanse Folasade, Assistant Commandant of the NSCDC, Ondo Command; Hon. Okafor Wallace, Manager, Central Bank of Nigeria (Ondo State); and Mr. Adeolu Gboyega, Chief Operating Officer of Crest FM (Akure and Ibadan).