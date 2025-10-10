INEC: We’re Not in Breach of Federal High Court 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has maintained that it is not in breach of the judgment of the Federal High Court, Osogbo.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement issued Thursday while reacting to media reports about an order made by the Federal High Court, Osogbo II on 29th September, 2025.

The court also ordered the arrest of former INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for purportedly disobeying its judgment of a case involving the Action Alliance (AA) party.

Olumekun noted: “The misleading reports mischievously omitted the commission’s subsequent action on the case, erroneously portrayed the matter involving a corporate entity, namely INEC, as an individual affair and gave the wrong impression that the court gave a fresh order after the initial pronouncement made on 29th September.

“In line with its long-established tradition of always obeying court judgments and orders, the commission on Monday 6th October 2025, which was still within the deadline, filed processes at the Federal High Court, Osogbo to show that we had complied with its judgment and order of recognising the Action Alliance’s (AA) executive elected on 7th October 2023 at Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“The dashboard of the commission’s web site showing compliance was tendered as evidence.”

Olumekun, however, added that the judgment creditors filed a counter affidavit to complain that the commission partially complied by listing the names of only four national executives without the National Chairman, Rufai Omoaje.

He explained that the commission responded by attaching the Notice of Appeal filed by the same Omoaje at the Supreme Court, challenging the judgment of the Court of Appeal sacking him as the National Chairman of the party.

Olumekun noted: “The judgment of the Court of Appeal is superior to that of the Federal High Court, hence, the commission cannot list Omoaje’s name as the Chairman of the Action Alliance party when the judgment of the Appeal Court is still subsisting.”

The commission, therefore, appealed to media organisations to fact-check their reports before publication to avoid misleading the public.