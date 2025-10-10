Indomie Celebrates World Noodles Day with Three-Day Nationwide Activities

To mark this year’s World Noodles Day, Indomie Instant Noodles organised a three-day celebration across Nigeria, bringing together fans, families, and communities in what it described as a tribute to its long-standing bond with consumers.

The activities, which ran from October 4 to 6, were centred at the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos, where the venue was transformed into a lively space filled with music, games, and culinary displays. Families and children participated in interactive activities while guests were treated to various Indomie recipes prepared on site.

One of the event’s standout attractions was the Upside-Down Indomie House, a photo booth designed to create the illusion of floating furniture and kitchenware. The installation drew hundreds of visitors who shared photos and videos on social media throughout the weekend.

Television host and influencer Tomike Adeoye made a guest appearance at the Lagos event, engaging with fans and joining children in games and dance sessions.

Beyond Lagos, the celebration extended to other cities and local communities. In Lagos, content creator Asherkine led a street outreach that included cooking and distributing packs of Indomie to residents in markets and neighbourhoods. Similar outreach activities were held in schools and markets in other states.

Speaking during the event, Tope Sule, Brand Manager of Indomie Nigeria, said the celebration was aimed at recognising the brand’s consumers who have supported it over the years. “World Indomie Day is more than a celebration of a brand; it’s a celebration of the people who have made Indomie a part of their everyday lives,” she said.

Also commenting, Rahmotallahi Adeniyi, Regional Brand Manager for the South-East, noted that the event was designed to connect with consumers in a more personal way. “We wanted our customers to feel the spirit of Indomie beyond the product itself — to celebrate family and community,” she said.

World Noodles Day, observed globally on October 6, celebrates the cultural and culinary significance of noodles across different societies. In Nigeria, Indomie’s activities added a local flavour to the observance, combining entertainment with community outreach.