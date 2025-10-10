I Will End Era of Cabal Where Few Individuals Sit on Collective Wealth, Says Osun APC Gov Aspirant

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant in Osun state, Dr. Hareter Babatunde Oralusi, has said that he would put an end to the era of Entitlement and Cabal Politics which for too long, few individuals have treated collective wealth as personal inheritance in Osun State.

The aspirant who pointed out this while declaring his intent to contest the Governorship Election of Osun State, come 2026 in Ile-Ife, said some Nigerians have cornered opportunities meant for the people and turned governance into self-enrichment, saying the era must end.

Oralusi noted that he would continue to follow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s developmental steps as the nation is witnessing the birth of a New Nigeria, a nation grounded on sustainable development, economic transformation, and inclusive growth.

He remarked that “President Tinubu is not just changing policies, he is changing mindsets. He is rebuilding a Nigeria where competence triumphs over connection, and innovation replaces entitlement.”

“In Osun, we must not lag this Renewed Hope vision. We must complement the President’s national reforms with state-level transformation turning Osun into a productive, modern, and prosperous state that contributes meaningfully to the New Nigeria agenda.”

The aspirant stressed that, “for far too long, few individuals have treated our collective wealth as personal inheritance. They have cornered opportunities meant for the people and turned governance into self-enrichment. That era must end.

“The era where Osun’s common resources are held hostage by few must give way to a new dawn, a dawn of accountability, transparency, and shared prosperity. I am here to say boldly: Osun belongs to all of us. Our resources must serve the people, not the privileged few.

“We must reclaim our destiny and return governance to where it truly belongs to the citizens of Osun State. The Time is Now and No One Would be Left Behind. “

He emphasised that “if every state in Nigeria had visionary, selfless, and innovative leaders, leaders who prioritise people over power, our nation would be a global success story. Development does not start from Abuja; it starts from the states and local governments.”

According to him, “This is why I am deeply committed to restoring full autonomy and functionality to local governments, because that is where the people are, and where progress begins. Under my leadership, every local government will be a centre of development, enterprise, and opportunity. We will rebuild infrastructure, empower youth entrepreneurs, expand access to education, and leverage technology to create jobs and wealth for our people.”

He remarked that the APC under President Tinubu has proven that a new generation of bold, innovative leaders can emerge and deliver results in Osun state.

He said “The energy of our vibrant National Chairman, and the competence of our energetic State Chairman, are clear signs that our great party is evolving for the future.”

“I represent that same vision – the bridge between the old and the new; a leader with global exposure and grassroots connection; a man ready to bring innovation into governance.

“Osun deserves a leader who understands development economics, who has built institutions, attracted investments, and implemented impactful projects both at home and abroad.”

He however thanked the elders and founding fathers of the party across the three senatorial districts, saying wisdom, sacrifice, and commitment have sustained the APC family in Osun.