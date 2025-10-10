Gov Mbah Set to Join APC Tuesday

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Following Thursday’s dissolution of the State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu state, the state governor, Peter Mbah, is expected to defect to the ruling party on Tuesday.

The chairman of Enugu state caretaker committee for the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja after the inauguration of his committee by the National Chairman of the party, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

Mbah is expected to join the ruling party alongside elected national and state legislators, members of the state executive, and party leaders from ward and local government levels across the state.

Nwoye stated: “For the past 10 years, Enugu State has remained in opposition. But all that will change on Tuesday, the 14th of October, 2024, when the governor will be declaring for APC.

“And the governor is not coming alone. The governor is coming in with 260 ward councillors. They will be declaring with the governor. He will be coming in with the 24 members of House of Assembly. He will be coming in with members of the National Assembly. He will also be coming with the entire Exco.”

Earlier, Yilwatda told members of the caretaker committee that he understood the fact that they would have to rebuild the party in the state.

His words: “We know the challenges that we’re in, the need to rebuild the party, to keep the party, to refocus the party, to ensure that the party expands. Expansion in terms of membership.

“We want to see the number of people that we have in APC increase under your leadership. Not forgetting the members that we have in APC. You can’t throw away what you have because you want to go and get what you don’t have. We must maintain our members, who have laboured, who have suffered, who have built the party, who have sustained. We are the building block of the party. We must be sustained, we must be kept, we must be nurtured, we must be honoured. That’s what keeps this party together.

“Secondly, APC is a home to all. The person that came yesterday, the person that came today, the person that will come tomorrow, the person that will come next tomorrow, will have equal rights and equal access, based on our Constitution.

“The NWC has to follow due process in dissolving the state’s working committee. Ensure that all legal processes are followed.

“I don’t expect that you will go and form yourself into a group that will work based on personal interests, personal people that you have personal hatred for. The fact that you are in an office, even your enemies must become your friends. You treat your friends and your enemies equally. You must hold that office because you took an oath and that oath specified what you are supposed to do as a leader in the party. That is important for us. That is important for the party. “

The chairman added that ahead of the 2027 elections, the ruling party wants to ensure that it records overwhelming success.