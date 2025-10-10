Futurex, Spire Solutions Partner to Deliver Enterprise Encryption Product

Futurex, a global leader in enterprise-grade data encryption solutions, has announced its partnership with Spire Solutions, MEA’s trusted partner for cybersecurity, cloud, data and AI solutions, and leading value-added distributor (VAD).

The partnership seeks to accelerate enterprise access to advanced encryption, key management, and data protection solutions.

Through the collaboration, Futurex’s industry-leading solutions, combined with Spire Solutions’ extensive regional presence and technical expertise, will help enterprises meet the growing demand for compliance-driven, scalable, and future-ready cybersecurity solutions across banking, government, telecom, and large enterprises.

The Middle East cybersecurity market is projected to grow from $16.75 billion in 2025 to $26.04 billion by 2030, driven by rapid digital adoption and strengthened by regional initiatives such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Kuwait’s Vision 2035, and the UAE’s National Cybersecurity Strategy.

Speaking on the new partnership, VP Sales, Middle East at Futurex, John Doley, said: “Futurex has made significant investments in building a local presence, partnerships, and data center availability in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Teaming up with Spire Solutions gives us an added advantage, allowing our world-class encryption and key management solutions to reach Middle Eastern enterprises with the support of local expertise and extensive regional reach. With enterprises demanding faster, more scalable, and compliance-ready security solutions, we help organizations secure their data, accelerate cloud adoption, and thrive in one of the world’s fastest-growing cybersecurity markets.”

Futurex’s unified data protection platform, CryptoHub, is the fastest and most scalable solution in the world, designed to go beyond traditional HSMs.

Unlike other industry offerings that cobble together multiple crypto functions via acquisitions, Futurex’s cloud-ready CryptoHub solutions removing complexity and cost while accelerating enterprise cloud adoption and compliance.

By bringing our cloud HSMs into the region, we enable customers to meet strict data sovereignty requirements, boost performance by reducing latency, and while reducing the cost and overhead of owning and maintaining standalone solutions, all while accelerating secure enterprise cloud adoption.

Chief Operating Officer, Spire Solutions, Syed Quadri, said: “Digital transformation in the Middle East is accelerating, and enterprises can’t afford to compromise on security. We are proud of this partnership with Futurex which brings cutting-edge encryption and key management solutions to the region. It not only meets today’s compliance and data sovereignty requirements but also prepares enterprises for future challenges, from post-quantum cryptography to accelerated cloud adoption. Together, we are strengthening the region’s cybersecurity ecosystem, empowering organizations to operate securely, confidently, and at scale while setting a new standard for protecting their valuable data.”

The region’s cybersecurity landscape is transforming rapidly to meet the needs of modern enterprises, driven by stringent compliance and data sovereignty requirements under frameworks such as Saudi Arabia’s SAMA Cybersecurity Framework, the UAE’s NESA guidelines, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL). In the Middle East, compliance mandates, cloud adoption, and rising FinTech demands are accelerating the need for BYOK, HYOK, and HSM-as-a-Service.

Organisations are also facing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, including nation-state and financial cyberattacks, highlighting the need for post-quantum cryptography to future-proof cybersecurity strategies.