Elin Group Receives NCAA Maintenance Certification

Elin Group Limited has secured Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO) and Operations Specification (OPSPEC) certification from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to conduct checks on certain aircraft types.

According to statement from the company, the certification, awarded in September 2025, followed Elin’s historic completion of Africa’s first 7,800 hour landings check on a Bombardier Challenger 604.

With a Challenger 604 and an Agusta A109E helicopter in its fleet, Elin has been a strong player in Nigeria’s private aviation sector for over five years.

The AMO certification now positions the company to extend its maintenance services to third-party operators, helping African carriers retain skills and resources within the continent.

The Executive Director, Elin Group Limited, Dr. Benedict Adeyileka, stated: “The issuance of the AMO Certificates and OPSPEC by the NCAA is a landmark for both Elin Group and Nigeria’s aviation industry. This approval empowers us to maintain our fleet and extend services to other operators, thereby supporting the sector’s growth. It affirms the standards we have upheld over the years and places on us the responsibility to expand services that strengthen the aviation ecosystem. We thank the NCAA for their confidence in our capabilities. This recognition inspires us to keep striving for excellence and innovation in building a stronger, safer, and more sustainable aviation industry.”

He said the move would not only build indigenous technical expertise but would also signal Africa’s ability to compete at global standards in aviation maintenance.