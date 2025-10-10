Ekiti Guber: APC NWC Disqualifies Ojo, Olawumi Ahead of October 27 Primaries

•Dissolves Enugu executive committee

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has disqualified two of the leading governorship aspirants in Ekiti State, Mr. Kayode Ojo, and Mrs. Abimbola Olawumi ahead of the October 27 primary elections.

Also, the NWC has dissolved the Enugu State Working Committee of the party ahead of the planned defection of Governor Peter Mbah.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Duro Meseko, while addressing journalists after the NWC meeting held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, yesterday, said the party after reviewing the Ekiti governorship screening report, cleared the incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji, and Mrs. Oluremi Omolayo to contest the party’s primary.

However, two other aspirants, Ojo and Mrs. Abimbola Olawumi, were disqualified for failing to meet the party’s constitutional and Electoral Act requirements

Meseko stated: “The disqualification of the two aspirants was predicated on the fact that their filings did not conform with the provisions of the APC constitution and the Electoral Act.

“The NWC deliberated extensively on the screening report and reached this decision in the interest of due process and fairness.”

Meanwhile, the NWC also announced the dissolution of the Enugu State Working Committee.

The ruling party claimed that the decision to dissolve the state exco was due to “persistent factionalisation” and “internal disunity” that had crippled the party’s operations in the state.

Meseko maintained that the decision was not connected to speculations about the possible defection of the governor, but a necessary move to restore peace and unity among the warring factions.