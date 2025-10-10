  • Friday, 10th October, 2025

….Eguavoen Says Not Interested in Chelle’s Job, Calls for Unity

Sport | 1 second ago

Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Coach Augustine Eguavoen, has expressed deep distaste over reports in a section of the media on Wednesday that he was being tipped, alongside Coach Ladan Bosso, to take over the job of coaching the Super Eagles for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations, should Coach Eric Chelle fail to qualify the team for next year’s FIFA World Cup finals.

“I feel very hurt by these baseless rumours because I really have no idea where they are coming from. I have a very good working relationship with Coach Eric Chelle, and I have absolutely no interest in taking over the squad. I am praying for him to succeed.

“This was how the same speculators created schism and disaffection between myself and Gernot Rohr and José Peseiro, when these gentlemen coached the Super Eagles, at different periods. It is uncalled-for. We all need to work together to see the Super Eagles qualify for the World Cup and win the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations championship in Morocco,” concludes the former Nigerian international defender.

