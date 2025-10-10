EFCC Chairman: Nigeria Youths Should Pursue Legitimate Dreams

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Executive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, yesterday warned Nigeria youths to be resilient, hold on to their dreams in life and desist from pressure, desperation to get rich quick.

Speaking as a guest speaker at the occasion of the 17th Convocation lecture of the Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, titled “Beyond Degrees: Cultivating Purpose, Resilience and Service in a Complex World,” remarked that on no account must any young Nigerian yield to pressures to get rich quick.

He counselled that, “Never allow peer pressure and the desperation to lead you to crime. If you do, you might earn temporary riches, which ultimately would land you in infamy as the wealth earned through crooked means never last.”

He advised the younger generation that whatever objectives they have set for themselves today, they must realize that it all depends on a number of social, economic and political factors.

Olukoyede, a specialist in fraud and compliance management and corporate intelligence contended that those who will succeed are the ones who are able to weather the storms of life.

According to him “Resilience is about holding on to your dreams, overcoming obstacles and challenges to leave your mark in the sands of time.”

He posited that interestingly many of those we rate as successful people today in the country, didn’t even study courses related to their current hustle.

He said: “By my understanding, tertiary education is critical first and foremost, for personal and intellectual development. It equips individuals with critical thinking, communication and problem – solving skills.

“Universities are still the conveyor belt for new entrants into professions such as medicine, engineering and law, all of which are critical for national development.”

He posited that one does not need to be either a lawyer, a doctor, an engineer or an accountant to be successful, saying graduates who would succeed in this era are those who will offer solutions to society problems regardless of their academic disciplines.

Olukoyede further stressed there are many options, opportunities across the sectors to be of service and earn a decent living if one believes on one’s dreams.

He however enjoined youths all over to make personal integrity an article of faith, saying the ingredients of integrity includes honesty and truth, and no matter how brilliant or talented one may be, if one lacks these attributes, one may not likely to go far.