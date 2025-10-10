  • Friday, 10th October, 2025

Customer Service Week: FCMB Celebrates Customers, Possibilities

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is celebrating Customer Service Week 2025 with a renewed focus on turning everyday challenges into opportunities through innovation and personalised service.

This year’s global celebration, which runs from October 6 to 10 under the theme “Mission: Possible,” spotlights FCMB’s belief that no goal is beyond reach when supported by the right tools, teamwork, and commitment to customers.

“At FCMB, every day is an opportunity to provide excellent service. This week, we are proud to celebrate our customers and employees, whose dedication continues to drive our success,” said Yemisi Edun, Managing Director, FCMB.

The Bank’s customer-first approach is producing strong results. Its Net Promoter Score (NPS) stood at 74% in August 2025, ahead of the industry average. NPS for digital banking also rose from 71% to 75%, showing improved customer satisfaction.

Felicia Obozuwa, Executive Director of Corporate Services & Service Management, added: “In a fast-changing world, we are proud to deliver solutions that truly add value. Customer Service Week is another chance to thank our customers for their loyalty and our employees for their dedication.”

As part of the celebrations, FCMB executives, including the Managing Director, have entered customer-facing roles, visiting branches to engage with customers and personally present them with special gifts. The Bank also recognises children with Kiddies’ accounts and rewards its top 50 customers for their enduring loyalty.

Employees are also at the heart of the celebration. Staff activities include peer-to-peer recognition sessions to celebrate colleagues who live the Bank’s values and interdepartmental competitions such as a Bankers Game Show and a Theme Song Contest. The week’s events will culminate in a hybrid gathering, bringing together physically and virtually employees to close the celebrations on a high note.

