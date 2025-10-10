CBN Urges More Participation in Nigeria Payments System for Wider Financial Inclusion

Bassey Inyang in Calabar





The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has urged Nigerians in the country, and the diaspora to embrace and utilise the recently unveiled Nigeria Payments System Vision 2028, and monetary policies in order to broaden the margins of financial inclusion in the nation’s economy.

Governor of the CBN, Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso, made the call in Calabar, Cross River State, on Thursday while delivering his address at opening session of the CBN Fair.

Addressing participants on the theme: “Driving Alternative Payment Channels as Tools for Financial Inclusion, Growth and Accelerated Economic Development,” Cordoso said the vision would accelerate digital transformation, broaden financial inclusion, and minimize downtime quicker and safer transactions thus causing the nation’s economy to function properly at full capacity.

Cordoso who was represented by the Assistant Director Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr. Uche Tobias, said the apex bank in the country has introduced many initiatives such as exchange rate unification, bank re-capitalization, and the launch of a non-resident BVN to connect Nigerians abroad with home banking facilities, all geared towards strengthening the financial Nigeria’s system.

The CBN governor stressed the new vision would make Nigeria’s payments system to be competitive globally.

Cordoso said that the recently launched non-resident BVN would connect many Nigerians in the diaspora with banking facilities back home.

He stated the CBN Fair would provide a platform for members of the public to interact with the apex bank on its initiatives and policies designed towards fostering sustainable economic growth,and national development.

In his welcome remarks, Calabar Branch Controller of the CBN, Mr. Jobunoh Nwannemeka, who was represented by Head, Research, CBN Calabar Branch, Mr. Jude Nwafor, said that the Calabar Fair would foster trust, transparency, financial literacy, and inclusive engagement with everyone stakeholder in the the financial system, and the economy.

The President of the Calabar Chambers of Commerce, Mr. Kelly Ayamba, said the Calabar Fair was capable of sensitising the people, and encourage them to have access to finances, and participate in development policies that would facilitate the growth of their economy, and those of the state and the nation.

“We see this as a whole attempt by the CBN to ensure financial inclusion. Financial inclusion in the sense that everybody is carried along,” Ayamba said.

The Special Adviser, SA, to Governor Bassey Otu on Agriculture, Prof. John Ceina praised the CBN for the initiative, saying the state’s agricultural sector was reading to collaborate with the apex bank to grow the sector.

The Calabar Fair was laced with various presentations on CBN operations, among them the recent innovations in the Nigerian Payments System, Microfinance sub-sector activities, and events at the foreign exchange market.

Members of the public were also sensitised on the need to keep the nation’s currency, the Naira clean because it is a national symbol.