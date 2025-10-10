C.O. ADEBAYO: LESSONS FROM MY FATHER

Ever since my father, Chief Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo passed away in June, I have received heartfelt messages from all over Nigeria, and I am grateful for all the kind words. I will also forever be grateful to God for blessing me with a father like ‘C.O my guy’, as I fondly addressed him in lighter moods. In his final days, he was more than just a father to me, he became a true friend. The bond we shared, especially in those last years, is something I will cherish for the rest of my life.

My father was a man of deep wisdom, quiet strength, and unwavering faith. He didn’t just tell me how to live, he showed me. Through his actions, I learned the meaning of responsibility, not just in words, but in how he prepared me for life, gradually handing over responsibility and trusting me to carry forward what he had built. He didn’t cling to leadership; he passed it on, and in doing so, he taught me how to lead.

One of the most powerful lessons he instilled in me about public life and leadership is that character is more important than reputation, and that service is the highest calling. His life was an example of integrity, humility, and quiet influence. He taught me to stand firm, to speak with honesty, and to treat people with dignity, no matter their status. He taught me the importance of family. My father was a man who loved deeply and consistently. His love for our late mother was unwavering. During her long illness, he stood by her side with quiet strength and unrelenting devotion. He never left her, not once. Through that, he taught me the essence of commitment. It is not in grand gestures, but in everyday presence, in sacrifice, in loyalty.

My father made it clear that family comes first. He poured his love into us, his children, and that same love now flows into how we raise our own kids. And how we care for our nieces, nephews, and each other. Through him, I came to understand what genuine family love feels like: Steady, selfless, and unconditional. He also taught me the value of contentment. To be grateful for what I have, and to find joy not in material things, but in relationships, purpose, and peace of mind. He lived simply, yet so richly. In a world that often celebrates excess, his life was a gentle reminder that true wealth is in love, legacy, and laughter.

Above all, my father was a man of faith. He believed in God with a sincerity that was not loud, but unshakable. His prayers, his quiet moments with scripture, and his belief in divine timing shaped my own spiritual journey. Even in pain, he held onto his faith, and that gave the rest of us strength. As I say goodbye to him with the conclusion of his funeral rites this weekend, I don’t just mourn a father, I honour a teacher, a leader, and a friend. I will carry his lessons in my heart and do my best to live in a way that reflects the love, faith, and wisdom he gave so freely.

Cornelius Oluwasegun Adebayo, Executive Secretary/CEO, National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA)