Brass & Castles Delivers Completed Project to Subscribers

Leading real estate firm, Brass & Castle Homes has handed over 16 units of flats to individual Nigerians as part of its contribution to reducing housing deficits in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.

The units were the fourth in the last three years in the series of affordable homes to be delivered by the company to Nigerians.

At a ceremony held in Ilasan, Ikate, Lekki to hand over keys to the flats to individual, the Managing Director, Brass & Castles Homes, Peacemaker Afolabi, lamented the shortage of housing in the country noting that about 28 million Nigerians are suffering from not having a roof over their head.

Afolabi added that the flats, which were purchased by individuals based on down payment of a token and subsequent installment payment policy, will reduce housing deficit in Lagos.

He further said a total of 52 units had been delivered in the last three years adding that there is ongoing construction of another 18 units which will allow more Lagosians to have access to affordable homes.

“Today we are handling the units purchased from us. For us, we are here to solve the housing deficit. We know there is a shelter deficit in Nigeria to the tune of almost 28 million but as a company, we can only add our own quota to reduce it whether at advisory level or advocacy level or by building more units. This is the fourth unit we are delivering in three years. We have done a total of 52 units and we have another 18 units we are currently developing,” he said.

Afolabi noted that for the government to reduce the problem of housing in Nigeria, there should be collaboration between government and the private sector.

He also called on the government to provide financial assistance to the real sector so that they can build more affordable homes for the people.

“We want collaboration with the government. We can’t get it wrong when we collaborate. I have been an advocate for collaboration between the government and private sector. We are seeing the collaboration but we want more not only at the federal level but at the state level too.

“We need the private sector to collaborate among themselves too. The government also needs to create a finance system where it will become very easy for developers to have access to fundings.

On the issue of incessant building collapse, Afolabi said there should be enforcement of the building standard by the government and urged developers to avoid use of building materials.

“Everybody is at fault when it comes to building collapse. One of the challenges developers have is that the process to get building approvals is too cumbersome. We need it to be reduced so that developers can have smooth operation.

“We also need the Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON, to apply their rules by not allowing inferior materials to come into the country. Building collapse has always been there but it has increased in recent times and we need to reduce it.

“People must be held accountable for any collapsed building. The government and developers must play their roles and people must hire professionals too when building,” Afolabi said.

The Executive Director, Brass & Castle Homes, Eunice Afolabi, commended the subscribers for trusting in the company’s ability to deliver.

“We are grateful our clients were committed to the project. We will always deliver. We are working on the fifth project. We are a tested brand and we have delivered,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Ifedayo Olaosebikan, who was represented by Dayo Busari to receive his keys and certificate of completion, thanked the management of the company for delivering on the project and ensuring standard was followed and quality materials used during the construction.