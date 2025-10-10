Anambra ADC Guber Candidate, Nwosu, Swears Affidavit to Serve One Term

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the forthcoming November 8th Anambra State Governorship Election, Mr. John Chuma Nwosu, has formally reaffirmed his commitment to serve for only one term if elected, by deposing to an affidavit to do so.

Nwosu hails from Nnewi in Anambra South Senatorial Zone, same zone as the incumbent governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who hails from Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area, who is serving his first term and also seeking re-election.

Anambra has an unwritten governorship zoning formula that supports rotation of the seat among the three zones. Nwosu had earlier pledged that he will serve for just one term to complete the remaining one term of the southern zone.

True to his word, Mr. Nwosu on Thursday personally visited the High Court in Awka, where he deposed to an affidavit pledging to govern Anambra State for just four years.

The action has been described as a bold and exemplary step, which underscores his resolve to uphold transparency, accountability, and selflessness in governance.

Speaking after signing the affidavit, Nwosu reiterated that leadership should not be about clinging to power, but about delivering results within a clear, focused timeframe.

He said: “I came into the race to serve, not to rule. I have publicly made the commitment before and has now legally sealed it before the court. Four years is enough to transform Anambra if there is sincerity of purpose.”

The governorship seat is supposed to move to the central senatorial zone after another four years by a southern senatorial governor, just as the northern zone had served out its eight years previously.