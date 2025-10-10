Amupitan Not Part of Tinubu’s Presidential Election Legal Team, Says Former Coordinator Ogala

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The erstwhile coordinator of President Bola Tinubu at the 2023 presidential election tribunal, Mr Babatunde Ogala, SAN, has debunked the involvement of the newly appointed chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Joash Amupitan, SAN, in the defense of the president’s victory at the 2023 general elections.

Ogala, in a statement to newsmen described as “false and misleading” viral claims on social media, that Prof. Amupitan SAN, was a member of the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team.

In the statement dated October 10, 2025 and titled, “RE: False Claims Linking the Newly Appointed INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN to the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team, Ogala claimed that as the erstwhile coordinator of the legal team, “I feel compelled, not as a rejoinder, but in service to truth and public interest, to set the records straight and allay any concerns these malicious fabrications may hove caused among well-meaning Nigerians”.

While stressing that the newly appointed INEC chairman “was never, at any point, a member of the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team”, the coordinator maintained that Amupitan’s name “does not appear among the over One Hundred and Twenty-three legal practitioners who were formally engaged for that assignment, of whom sixty (60) were distinguished Senior Advocates of Nigeria”.

Besides, the senior lawyer stated that there was no time during the entire process Amupitan’s counsel, opinion, or professional service was sought or rendered.

“I therefore challenge anyone peddling this falsehood to produce verifiable evidence to the contrary. In fact, any member of the public may apply for Certified True Copies of all legal processes filed on behalf of the President-Elect (as he then was) to confirm the authenticity of this statement.

“While political discourse is inevitable in any democracy, it is essential that our engagement remains anchored on truth, decency, and national stability”, Ogala added.

The coordinator while observing that deliberately twisting facts to inflame public sentiment serves no one and only endangers the collective peace, he emphasized that President Tinubu has lawfully exercised his constitutional prerogative in making this appointment and that the council of state has approved same.

“It is therefore incumbent upon all responsible citizens, leaders and media practitioners to reject narratives that are baseless, divisive, unkind, uncharitable and capable of undermining public trust.

“I reaffirm my unwavering commitment to justice, fairness, and the continued strengthening of our democratic institutions.

“Let truth, not mischief guide our national conversations”, Ogala urged Nigerians.