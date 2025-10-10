Academic Activities Grounded at University of Cross River as SSANU, NASU Protest

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), University of Cross River (UNICROSS branch), yesterday staged a peaceful street protest within the university campus in solidarity with their colleagues in federal universities, and allied tertiary institutions.

During the protest in Calabar, members of both unions, urged the federal government to fulfill their own side of the 2009 agreement with the federal university workers concerning their welfare, and benefits.

The protest led to the temporary disruption of academic, and other official activities on campus.

Speaking to journalists at the UNICROSS Main Campus Calabar, NASU Chairman, Comrade Atim Amah, in company with SSANU Secretary, Comrade Sunny lnaku, said the unions were protesting in solidarity with their members working at tertiary institutions.

They said the federal government should im-plement, and honour the agreement both parties entered into so the economic burden of the affected university staff can reduce.

The union leaders said they were protesting in solidarity with their members as directed by their respective national secretariats.