Abbas Seeks Drastic Measures Against Sexual Harassment, Child Labour, Others

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has called for drastic measures against child labour, sexual harassment, gender inequality, and forced marriage negatively affecting the females.

He, however, assured of legislative interventions that would make life easier, safer and better for them.

Abbas gave the assurances yesterday in Abuja when he hosted young female Nigerians in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child, tagged: ‘Girls’ Chat with the Speaker.’

The Office of the Speaker organised the session in partnership with the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development.

October 11 is designated for the International Day of the Girl Child, the theme for the 2025 edition was: ‘The girl I am, the change I lead: Girls on the frontlines of crisis.’

Abbas, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Leke Baiyewu, said while child marriage was on a downward trend due to public enlightenment and advocacy, cases of child labour were still on the rise.

“My major concern is girl and child labour which is still endemic in this country. A lot of girls, instead of going to school, are being sent to work in the house of the rich and those who are doing well. This is an area where the National Assembly – the government – must pay extra attention.

“We need to ensure that no girl under a certain age is allowed to be seen working as domestic staff in the houses of the well-to-do families. Those children, by implication, are being denied access to education. Not many of those families that are engaging them are allowing them to school at the same time.

“A significant number of girls are not allowed to go to school because of that and we need to come up with legislation for stronger laws that will significantly diminish this menace. This is one area of concern,” Abbas said, noting that girls in Nigeria were doing better than the boys.

According to him, “It is very gladdening to say what I see today, particularly from the academic point of view, girls generally in Nigeria are doing a bit better than their counterparts – boys. I see the results from senior secondary schools.

“I see results from tertiary institutions. I see results from even primary schools, where almost every school you go to, you will find out that the girls are at the top. That is a very promising signal that the initiatives started in 2011 have started bearing fruit.

“We believe there are so many areas to cover but for me, it is a good beginning. I congratulate you girls for the good performances that you have given particularly in the academic sector.”

The Speaker, however, noted challenges particularly in the rural areas “where girls up till now are not given their rights particularly access to education.”