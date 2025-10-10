2026: Benedict Alabi, Strategic Consensus Path to APC’s Victory, Says Osun Arise

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A group, Osun Arise, has drummed support for the immediate past Deputy Governor in Osun state, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, as the best among the candidates jostling to clinch the governorship ticket on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement signed by its state coordinator, Prince Adedayo Mukaila, Osun Arise noted that Alabi had garnered the necessary experience under the tutelage of his boss, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and he’s ready to utilise them.

According to the group, “The recent decision of our respected leader and former Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to graciously withdraw from the 2026 gubernatorial race demonstrates his characteristic selflessness and commitment to the broader success of the All Progressives Congress. That singular decision marks such a pivotal moment for the APC in the state.

“It creates a healthy space for the party to unite behind a candidate who will not only secure victory but also faithfully continue the developmental trajectory already established. It presents a strategic opportunity for all true progressives within and outside the party to present a candidate who embodies the party’s legacy, possesses the requisite experience, and can lead us to a resounding victory in 2026. That candidate is His Excellency, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi (BOA), the immediate past Deputy Governor of Osun State, whose credentials, party loyalty, and unifying presence make him the best consensus choice for the APC.

“For the Osun APC, embracing a consensus candidate like Benedict Olugboyega Alabi is not a sign of weakness but a strategic move to channel collective energy toward the goal of reclaiming the state from mediocre governance. BOA represents the Consensus Path Forward for APC.

“Also, in the often-turbulent waters of politics, loyalty remains the currency of trust, the anchor that holds. Throughout his tenure and especially after the 2022 election, Benedict Alabi has exhibited an unmatched level of loyalty, not just to his principal, former Governor Oyetola, but to the APC and its leadership. After the 2022 election, while others scrambled for alternatives, sought personal comfort, or faded into the background, BOA remained on the ground, a visible and active pillar of the party.

“He did not retreat to Abuja for a soft landing; instead, he stayed with the people, traversing the length and breadth of Osun State, mobilising support, and strengthening the party’s structures from the grassroots up. He kept working tirelessly, silently to keep the flame of the APC burning bright across Osun. This steadfastness in times of adversity is the mark of a true leader, a core progressive, and not a seasonal politician.

“As we all know that the greatest threat to our victory in 2026 is internal discord. A fiercely contested primary has the potential to create fractures that our opponents will eagerly exploit. By rallying around BOA, the APC can avoid a bitter, costly and divisive primary that often leaves the party fractured before the main election. A consensus built around his person would allow our party to conserve its resources and channel all its energy and resources into the campaign against the PDP, presenting a united front to the people of Osun State.

“The beauty of a Benedict Alabi consensus candidacy lies in his broad acceptability. He is a calm, mature, and inclusive politician who commands respect across all factions within the Osun APC. Unity is our greatest weapon, and BOA is the symbol around which that unity can be forged. BOA: A Unifying Force to Avoid Divisive Primaries.

“The challenges we face demand a leader who understands the complexities of statecraft. Having served as the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Benedict Alabi possesses an intimate understanding of the mechanics of state governance. He was not just an office holder, a constitutional creation, or a passive observer; he was an integral part of the Oyetola administration, renowned for its prudence and fiscal responsibility, peaceful governance, integrity and impactful developmental projects despite limited resources.

“He was never a governor in waiting for the whole 4 years, but a Governor in training. So, BOA is not coming to learn on the job; he is coming to execute. He possesses an intimate knowledge of the unfinished business of the last administration. BOA understands the state’s financial architecture, the developmental challenges of each zone, and the blueprint our party had set in motion. Choosing him guarantees continuity, party unity and victory in the gubernatorial election”