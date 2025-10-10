2025 Decent Work Day: ASSBIFI Demands Labour Law Overhaul, Warns Against Union Suppression

•Says employers hide under ’voluntarism’ to weaken unions, silence workers’ voices

•Canvasses ratification of ILO Convention 158

•Urges inclusion of unions in bank recapitalization talks

The National President of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), Comrade Olusoji Oluwole, has called for an urgent overhaul of Nigeria’s labour laws, condemning the continued violation of workers’ rights and deliberate attempts by employers to weaken trade unions under the guise of “voluntarism.”

Speaking during the 2025 World Day for Decent Work Celebration usually celebrated globally on October 7, at the ASSBIFI Events Centre, Lagos, Oluwole said the year’s theme, ‘For Democracy That Delivers Decent Work: Advancing Workers’ Rights in Nigeria’, underscores the need for governance that prioritizes the welfare, safety, and dignity of Nigerian workers.

“The Nigerian worker has continued to suffer poor wages, inadequate social security, economic hardship, and termination of employment without valid reasons or compensation.

“As we commemorate this day, we must collectively work to close the gaps hindering decent work in our nation.”

Oluwole criticised employers for exploiting loopholes in the Trade Union (Amendment) Act, 2005, using it to intimidate, threaten, and victimize employees who wish to join unions.

He stressed that the amendment did not abolish automatic membership but strengthened workers’ freedom of association as guaranteed under Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution and ILO Conventions 87 and 98.

He also expressed concern over the 18-year delay in renewing the sector-wide Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), describing it as “a deliberate act to frustrate fair labour practice and undermine international standards.”

He urged government intervention to ensure compliance with ILO Convention 98 on Collective Bargaining.

On economic reforms, the ASSBIFI President urged the federal government and financial regulators to involve unions in ongoing processes such as the recapitalisation of banks and implementation of the National Insurance Industry Reform Act, warning against a repeat of the industrial crises that followed the 2004–2005 recapitalization exercise.

Oluwole further called on the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to fast-track the ratification of ILO Convention 158 on Termination of Employment, noting that “its adoption would align Nigeria’s labour laws with international standards and provide stronger protection for workers against arbitrary dismissal.”

Acknowledging the rapid evolution of technology and artificial intelligence, he advised workers to remain adaptable by updating their skills and investing in lifelong learning.

“Human labour now faces stiff competition from artificial intelligence. Your value is tied to your relevance. Invest in your skills and knowledge, no one else will do it for you,” he said.

Oluwole thanked stakeholders including the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment for their support, urging all parties to continue promoting social justice, equity, and dignity of labour in Nigeria.