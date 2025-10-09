Zenith Bank/ Delta Principals’ Cup S’finals Take Centre Stage in Ozoro, Ughelli

The semifinals of the 2025 Zenith Bank/Delta Principals Cup football competition will take place in two centres today.

The final four teams of the 2025 edition of the annual competition which kicked off on September 18 with over 1,000 secondary schools will be full of fireworks.

Warri South LG represented by Ogbe Ijoh Grammar School are through to the last four and they will face Justice, Peace and Success Secondary School representing Aniocha South LG area of Delta Sate. The match is slated for Notre Dame College, Ozoro while the second semifinals will see Otokutu Grammar School representing Ughelli South will take on Urhobo College, Effurun, representing Uvwie LG in a match slated for Government College, Ughelli.

These four semifinalists took part in the preliminaries to represent their respective Local Governments and also went ahead to emerge tops at the zonal qualifiers decided at various centres before the quarterfinals that took place only on Tuesday in four different centres across the state.

CEO of Hideaplus, the organisers of the annual youth developmental football competition, Tony Pemu, told reporters that the 2025 edition has been very exciting.

“We have seen games from the zonal and quarterfinal stage looking like the final in terms of the skills displayed and the talents exhibited.

“In the semis we expect more responses from the players just as we expect a big final on October 16 in Asaba,” Pemu said.

Meanwhile, a total of 64 players have been scouted so far with the potential of moving on to greener pastures to hone their skills in the round leather game.

The players include Salah James, Divine Efenudi, Oghenevwere Johnson, Young Jeffrey, Ojobo Rejoice, Okiki Victor, Nwori Ifeanyi, Eze Destiny and Evans Faith to mention just a few.

The winners of Thursday’s semifinal matches will be through to play in the final of this edition, the 8th in the series, slated for the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba.