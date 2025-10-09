Wike Threatens to Remove FCT Education Mandate Secretary, Hits AMAC Chairman

*Alleges arbitrary naming of streets

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has threatened to remove the Mandate Secretary Education Secretariat, Dr.Danlami Hayyo, for discontenancing his instruction to list the 107 rehabilitated schools since August 2023 in an electronic format.

Wike issued the threat yesterday at the flag-off of the provision of engineering infrastructure to some layouts in Guzape in Asokoro District.

“If he doesn’t bring it, another person will take his job, because if I’m going to do it alone, then there is no need to have a Mandate Secretary of Education. If you are not ready, other people are ready. If we advertise now, over two million will apply,” Wike said.

The minister also raged at the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Maikalangu, for arbitrarily naming Abuja streets after undeserving individuals for alleged pecuniary reason.

Wike insisted that FCT streets must be named after those who have contributed to the development of an area.

He said: “You don’t just wake up, because somebody has ₦2 million, he pays to you, then you come and have the name of a street. That is not possible. You can go and name them in the satellite towns.

“Go to Keti-Kabusa. Go to Kabusa-Takushara. Go to all those Pai-Gomani. But in city here, government must know whom are you naming the street after. You don’t come because of somebody.

“You don’t know where the money comes from, then you come and name very important streets in their name. We will not do that again. I have forgiven till yesterday, but from today I won’t forgive you again.

“If there are people who have paid you money, make sure you do the roads too. Provide infrastructure and name the street after them.

“Even where I’m living, I woke up one early morning, I saw the name of somebody. I said, as a Minister, I’m living here. That is not the way it’s supposed to be.

“Tomorrow, you may see footballers or our sports people who may have done well and it is said, name this street after them in order to remember them tomorrow for what they have done for the country, for what they have done for the city.”