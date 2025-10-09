Tinubu, Edun, Others Commend the Resilience of Kresta Laurel at 35

President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and others Nigerians, have commended the resilience and doggedness of the promoters of Kresta Laurel, a wholly Nigerian brand for weathering the storm, despite peculiar challenges in the market to sustain market leadership for 35 years.

Among other accolades, the speakers who spoke in Lagos at an event organised to mark the company’s anniversary said its mission since inception had been to push boundaries and contribute to Nigeria’s growth.

Tinubu congratulated the management and staff of Kresta Laurel Limited for believing in the market and maintain its status as the leading indigenous elevator company.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president commended the company for its enterprise and discipline, noting that its longevity could only have been achieved through resilience, effective management, and sound business practices.

“Kresta Laurel Limited is a major player in elevators and escalators, with headquarters in Lagos, branches in Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Uyo, and a zonal office in Ibadan. The company is a recipient of the African Order of Merit in Cranes, Escalators, and Elevator Technology,” the statement read in part.

The president thanked the company for its support and unwavering belief in the Nigerian market.

Speaking at the Anniversary Gala and Award Night, Edun said 35 years in the life of a company would be more than just a timeline.

He explained that when the company was founded, its mission was clear: to rise beyond limitations and contribute to Nigeria’s growth.

Edun added that Kresta Laurel would not only move people and goods but also drives the economy.

The minister, while stressing the need to focus on the future, said: “The world is still moving at a dizzying pace. Smart cities, IoT, and sustainability are no longer distant ideas but pressing realities.”

Earlier, the Founder and Group Chairman of Kresta Laurel Limited, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, urged Nigerians to believe in the country.

“Nigerians must believe in Nigeria,” he said.

The former Ogun State Governor recalled that the company, founded in 1990 with a bold vision that African engineers could deliver world-class vertical and horizontal transportation systems, has blossomed into a symbol of professionalism and national pride.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director of Kresta Laurel Limited, Dideolu Falobi, said the company envisioned a future where technology, sustainability, and indigenous expertise combine to transform industries.