Sophos Launches Advisory Services to Deliver Cybersecurity Resilience

Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, has announced the launch of Sophos Advisory Services, a suite of security testing services designed to identify gaps in organisations’ security programmes.

The offerings: External Penetration Testing, Internal Penetration Testing, Wireless Network Penetration Testing, and Web Application Security Assessment, help fortify an organisation’s defenses against cyberattacks and optimise their current security investments.

Regardless of an organisation’s size or security maturity, assessing cybersecurity posture is critical to staying ahead of threat actors, demonstrating regulatory compliance, and building trust with customers, partners, and stakeholders.

The Sophos State of Ransomware 2025 report highlights that the number one root cause for ransomware attacks is exploited vulnerabilities, and 65% of organizations reported a known or unknown security gap as a reason for being exposed to a ransomware attack.

Senior Director, Sophos Advisory Services, Jake Dorval, said: “Adversaries are increasingly skilled at exploiting the smallest cracks in an organization’s security program. With Sophos Advisory Services, we give customers a proactive advantage – helping them find and fix weaknesses before attackers can exploit them. Backed by real-time insights from Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence, our experts enable organizations to strengthen resilience, meet compliance requirements, and build lasting trust with stakeholders.”

According to Sophos, External Penetration Testing, simulates an attacker trying to breach organisation’s perimeter from the outside.

Internal Penetration Testing, simulates an insider threat or an attacker who has already breached the perimeter, focusing on systems, applications, and data within the internal network.

Wireless Network Penetration Testing, assesses the security of an organisation’s Wi-Fi networks and infrastructure and evaluates their compliance with appropriate mandates.

Web Application Security Assessment, tests an organisation’s web applications for security vulnerabilities and design weaknesses.

Sophos Advisory Services are delivered by dedicated testers with vast cross-discipline security expertise spanning security research, threat intelligence, law enforcement, military and other backgrounds who joined Sophos through the recent acquisition of Secureworks.

The team holds hundreds of security certifications, has earned top finishes in capture the flag competitions, and is supported by Sophos X-Ops security analysts, threat intelligence and research specialists.

Sophos plans to release additional Advisory Services in the coming months, which are the latest addition to Sophos’ fast-growing security services portfolio that also includes Sophos Emergency Incident Response.