Sony Supports Nigerians’ Entertainment Lifestyle Drive with Sound Series  

In a move to offer Nigerians a revolutionary option in home and outdoor entertainment, Sony has officially unveiled its latest ULT Power Sound series in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to the company, the new Power Sound series builds on Sony’s 2024 debut of the ULT Power Sound series in Nigeria, which broadened its high-power portable audio footprint.

Sony is bringing that same immersive sound into compact, lifestyle-ready designs with the new party speakers, which include the ULT Tower 9, ULT Field 5, ULT Field 3 and ULTMIC1.

Designed for personal, home, and on-the-go listening, the lineup combines festival-level bass, portability, and smart connectivity to match Nigeria’s energetic lifestyle.

Managing Director, Sony Middle East and Africa, Jobin Joejoe, said with the ULT Tower 9, ULT Field 5 and ULT Field 3, the company would be delivering sound experiences that match the vibrant and powerful spirit of Nigerians

Speaking at the unveiling of the products, Joejeo said Nigeria’s Independence Day is a moment of pride, unity and celebration, and Sony as a brand could not think of a better occasion to introduce the new additions to the ULT Power Sound series.

“Music is at the heart of Nigerian culture, and at Sony, we are committed to bringing innovations that not only elevate entertainment but also connect deeply with the lifestyles of our customers here in Nigeria,” Joejoe said.

Senior Manager, Personal Entertainment at Sony Middle East and Africa, Arafat Syed, said ULT Tower 9 has karaoke and guitar inputs plus a TV Sound Booster for an enhanced audio–visual experience with movies and concerts.

“More than just play music, the ULT Tower 9 transforms your space into a full-on party experience. The 360°Party Lights create a synchronised lighting display that lets you link up to 100 compatible speakers, syncing both music and lighting seamlessly, filling any location with the ultimate party atmosphere,” Syed said.

According to Syed the ULT Field 5 comes in Off-White and Black, adding that its 360° Party Lights are also added to the ULT FIELD 5 to bring customers’ party to life, as well as other convenient features such as Party Connect, Multipoint Connection, Bluetooth Fast Pair and a USB charging port.

Also on display at the launch were the ULTMIC1, which enhances a solo performance or a duet with a friend with an incredible sound every time.

Designed to pair seamlessly with the ULT POWER SOUND series speakers, these wireless microphones instantly connect two great-sounding wireless mics by inserting dongles into the mic port, delivering exceptional vocal clarity.