Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Housing Estate in Badagry, Says 24 Estates Completed in Six Years

Segun James





Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday inaugurated 420 housing-unit estate in Ajara, Badagry, the 24th of such estate in six years

The governor who disclosed this said that 20 percent of the homes will be set aside for members of the Medical Guild, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, Lagos State Chapter and civil servants.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who named the newly-inaugurated estate in memory of the late former Head of Service in the State, Sunny Akinsanya Ajose, stated the Ajara housing scheme comprises of phase I & II and is situated on a land area of 18.9 hectares.

The phase one which was commissioned on Wednesday comprises of 35 blocks of 12-in-1 residential buildings.

Each building contains a combination of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom semi-furnished apartments with complimentary facilities such as a kitchen, kitchen cabinets, light fixtures.

While reiterating his commitment to closing the housing gap in the state, Sanwo-Olu said, “This event marks the opening of the 24th housing estate brought to life by our administration – a major milestone on our path to creating a Greater Lagos.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also led other officials to kick off the groundbreaking for Phase II of the project.

Sanwo-Olu said: “It fills me with great joy to see our vision coming to life – a Lagos where people live in dignity, work productively, and contribute to a 21st-century economy that benefits everyone. Because the true measure of our progress is, and will always be, the wellbeing of our people.

“Around the globe, when citizens have dependable access to food, shelter, healthcare, education, and security, communities flourish. The positive effects are vast – less poverty and inequality, better public health, lower crime rates, and stronger social bonds. These are the aspirations that continue to guide our policies and programs here in Lagos State.

“We have made conscious effort to invest in initiatives that stimulate economic growth and alleviate poverty. We have improved access to quality healthcare by significantly upgrading our health facilities and bolstered security with cutting-edge equipment and real-time intelligence systems.”

He stressed the state government is dedicated to nurturing the spirit of resilience through effective governance, building trust in institutions, and ensuring political stability.

Sanwo-Olu added: “I want to give a special shout-out to the people of Badagry for their energy, support, and collaboration – you truly are an essential part of the Lagos narrative.

“Just like every corner of our state, Badagry has reaped the benefits of targeted investments in road infrastructure, public hospitals, schools, and other vital facilities. These initiatives have opened up this historic town to the world, positioning it as a rising hotspot for eco-tourism, culture, and commerce.

“This particular project has created over 1,300 jobs, both directly and indirectly, during its construction phase. Even more jobs will come from managing the facilities and other estate services once everything is fully occupied.

“Although this initiative was started by the previous administration, we have breathed new life and purpose into it — transforming the gateway to this great city and enhancing the newly expanded Lagos–Badagry Expressway. Today, we are excited to launch Phase I, which includes 420 housing units that are now fully completed and ready for residents.

“In the past six years, we have successfully rolled out 23 housing estates, creating over 10,000 homes for people across all income levels—low, middle, and high—throughout the five divisions of Lagos. As we near the end of this administration, our that push development beyond just the city center.

“To enhance affordability, we plan to subsidize the selling prices of the housing units. Twenty percent (20%) of the homes will be set aside for members of the Medical Guild, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (Lagos State Chapter), and other public and private sector unions. Additionally, public servants will receive rebates as a token of appreciation for their dedicated service to our State.”

The State Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai stated the commissioning is indeed both a celebration of progress and a promise for the future – a beacon of hope for families.

He expressed appreciation to development partners, the contractors, and the host community for their cooperation, expertise, and unwavering support throughout the life cycle of the project.

“Let us celebrate not only a new housing estate but the opportunities it will bring, the lives it will touch, and the happier future it represents for generations to come,” the Commissioner added.