SAN: Idheze Integrity Forum Felicitates Delta Solicitor General

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Some sons and daughters Isoko Nation, who are members of Idheze Integrity Forum (IIF), have felicitated the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General of the Delta State Ministry of Justice, Barrister Omamuzo Erebe, who was recently elevated to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The legal practitioner with a history of practice in Alternative Dispute Resolution, (negotiation, mediation, arbitration), w as among many others who were recently elevated by the apex court of the country.

And in a letter signed by the President of IIF, Elder Ogaga Nathaniel, the group said Erebe’s elevation is testament to the his unwavering dedication, intellectual rigour, professionalism, and remarkable contributions to the Nigerian legal system.

Nathaniel said: “IIF extends congratulations to you, on your well-deserved elevation to the esteemed rank of SAN.

Your achievement is a shining example of hard work, dedication, and intellectual rigour. As a proud son of the Isoko Nation, your success brings immense pride to your family, colleagues, and the entire Isoko Nation. You inspire the younger generation with your perseverance, discipline, and devotion to duty and excellence.

We celebrate this historic moment with you and your family. We are confident that you will continue to uphold the finest traditions of the legal profession, providing leadership, wisdom, and courage that will shape the course of justice universally.”

Erebe has a history of practice in Alternative Dispute Resolution, (negotiation, mediation, arbitration), skilled in Legal Drafting and Criminal Law. He graduated from the University of Benin and the Nigeria Law School, Lagos.

The SAN title is the highest honour conferred on legal practitioners in Nigeria, reserved for lawyers who have attained exceptional distinction in the legal profession, either as advocates in the courtroom or as academics.