PSC: Court Did Not Order Reinstatement of Retired Officers, IG Charges New Constables

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has stated that nothing in the verdict of the National Industrial Court specifically ordered the reinstatement of the officers, as alleged in a viral report, nor did it mention any other officer.

In a statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, the Commission informed the public that it was currently studying the decision of the court with a view to taking appropriate steps, including exercising its right to appeal.

“Nothing in the decision of the court specifically orders the reinstatement of the officers, as alleged in a viral report, nor specifically mentions any other officer.

“Furthermore, the Commission notes with much concern that the officers specifically referred to in the viral report filed a separate suit before the same court, namely: AIG Idowu Owohunwa, AIG Benneth Igwe, and DCP Simon Lough vs Police Service Commission and 7 others, with suit no. NICN/ABJ/88/2025, challenging their retirement from the Nigeria Police Force. This case is currently awaiting the attention of the court.

“It is important to conclude this statement by reiterating that the Commission is a responsible organisation, with one of its cardinal principles being obedience to the rule of law. It will not do anything to undermine the sanctity of the judiciary.”

The Commission’s statement was in response to a trending online report that the National Industrial Court, Abuja Division, had ordered the immediate reinstatement of 196 officers from Cadet ASP Force Courses 18, 19, and 20, who had been dismissed by police authorities.

According to the report, the ruling followed Suit No. NICN/ABJ/28/2025 – ACP Chinedu Ambrose Emengaha & 7 Ors, in which the officers challenged their compulsory retirement from the police force, despite not having completed 35 years of service or attained the mandatory retirement age of 60.

In another development, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday charged the newly trained 10,000 police constables to uphold the values of honour, diligence, and patriotism instilled in them during their training.

Addressing the new recruits, Egbetokun applauded their commitment and perseverance throughout the rigorous training process.

A statement by Force Spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, noted that, during their training, the recruits were exposed to modern policing standards, ethical values, and practical field operations designed to prepare them for the complex realities of 21st-century law enforcement.

The curriculum, he said, emphasised community partnership, intelligence-led policing, respect for human rights, and the judicious use of authority – all aimed at promoting professionalism and public trust in the police.

“The passing out of this set of constables forms part of the Force’s strategic manpower development plan under the current administration, geared towards enhancing security presence, improving response capacity, and reinforcing public safety across the nation.