Parts of Lagos to Suffer 4-Day Blackout as TCN Conducts Maintenance on 330kv Lines

Peter Uzoho

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a planned four-day power outage in the Lekki/Ajah area of Lagos to enable it conduct routine preventive maintenance on transmission lines in the areas.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, made the announcement in a statement issued yesterday, saying the maintenance would be on the Ajah/Lekki 330kV transmission line on October 11, 2025, and on the Ajah/Alagbon 330kV line on October 12, 18, and 19, 2025, respectively.

Mbah said “The maintenance on the Ajah/Lekki 330kV line will enable TCN’s contractor to install a transformer protective system on the 300MVA 330/132/33kV power transformer at the Alagbon Transmission Substation.

“Additionally, TCN’s maintenance crew will replace corroded insulators on critical towers of the Ajah/Alagbon and Ajah/Lekki 330kV transmission lines.

“During the maintenance period, power supply to Alagbon Transmission Substation will be diverted to the ljora 132kV line, while Akoka and Oworo Transmission Substation supplies will be rerouted to the Ikeja-West 132kV line.

“Consequently, there will be an 8-hour outage from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on the Ajah/Lekki 330kV line on October 11, 2025, and on the Ajah/Alagbon 330kV line on October 12, 18, and 19, 2025. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause electricity customers in Lekki, Ikoyi, Jakande, and surrounding areas during this period,” she stated