Obi Rejects “Street Urchin” Label for Supporters

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Peter Obi, has condemned the labeling of his supporters as “street urchins” and “people of no value,” stressing that every Nigerian deserved dignity and care.

In a post on X, Obi said his politics had never been about mingling with the high and mighty, but about standing with ordinary citizens who continued to face poverty and hardship.

“No Nigerian is of no value. No Nigerian is a street urchin. I have never and will never look down on anyone, except to lift them up. True leadership is not about mocking the weak, it is about lifting them up,” he said.

He added that his vision remained focused on providing opportunities for education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation, saying, “A New Nigeria is Possible.”

His statement has however sparked widespread reactions on social media. While many praised his emphasis on humanity, others questioned his political strategy and record.

One user, @ProphetsSpeak, linked Obi’s message to biblical values, saying, “Besides politics, no one is trash in the eyes of Heaven. Man may look at the class, but God looks at the heart.”

Another supporter, @Mitchell_XI, encouraged him not to relent, saying, “Anybody that follows Peter Obi isn’t blindly following him. That person is as intelligent as a dolphin. The truth is bitter, but I want you to win the next election.”

However, critics were quick to challenge his position. User @praiseudeme91 wrote, “If you like write storybook, your pity games is over. I cross-checked your record in Anambra as governor, and I feel foolish to be by the crowd to say I’m obedient.”

Some urged him to address pressing national issues instead of only defending his supporters. @tjaliyu16gmail1 argued: “Obi has not said anything in regards to alleged foreign propaganda against Nigeria. His silence might be an affirmative to their claims.”

Others highlighted the political reality of needing alliances beyond ordinary citizens. “Unfortunately, the masses alone have never won anyone a presidential election in Nigeria. You still need a sizeable number of elites on your side,” user @sdiamond29 remarked.