Obasanjo Inaugurates Newly Constructed Ahmadu Bello International Conference Centre Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Former Nigeria’s President Olusegun Obasanjo has inaugurated the newly constructed Ahmadu Bello International Conference Centre in Bauchi,

stressing the importance of global integration, because according to him, no nation can develop in isolation.

Inaugurating the centre on Wednesday, Obasanjo said the Conference Centre will provide a platform for Bauchi State to engage with the world, fostering economic growth and development.

The former president further noted the centre is a symbol of progress under Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration, which has prioritized infrastructure development to enhance Bauchi’s capacity to host international events and attract investors.

According to him, “This conference centre is expected to attract investors, create jobs, and boost the local economy, contributing to Bauchi’s economic growth and development.”

He added that, “The centre will enhance Bauchi’s visibility on the global map, positioning the state as a hub for dialogue, innovation, and investment in Northern Nigeria.”

“The facility will foster socioeconomic development across Bauchi State, providing a platform for stakeholders to engage and discuss issues relevant to the state’s growth and development” he also said.

He then commended Governor Bala Mohammed for his developmental initiatives, particularly in infrastructure, which he said would enhance Bauchi’s capacity to host international events and attract investors.

In his response, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed expressed appreciation for Obasanjo’s support, and assured that his administration remains committed to projects that foster education, tourism, and socioeconomic development across the state.

Bala Mohammed also stated that the Ahmadu Bello International Conference Centre stands as a testament to his administration’s vision of transforming Bauchi into a hub for dialogue, innovation, and investment in Northern Nigeria.

The governor explained the centre would serve as a multipurpose facility for both local and international engagements, including academic conferences, business summits, and cultural exhibitions.