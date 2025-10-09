NSCDC Promotes Grassroots Security, Community-Based Intelligence

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reiterated its commitment to the strengthening of grassroots security and community-based intelligence across the country as tools for tackling insecurity.

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Prof. Ahmed Audi, gave the commitment during his working visit of Anambra State as part of his continued strategic operational tour of the South East.

Audi, who was received by the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, noted that his visit was aimed at assessing the welfare of personnel, understanding field challenges, and reinforcing the Corps’ operational capacity in the region.

The Commandant General commended the governor for his administration’s proactive efforts in maintaining peace and stability. He also solicited greater logistical and infrastructural support to enhance the NSCDC’s performance in the state.

He said: “Security must begin from the grassroots. That is where the people live, work, and build the future. The Corps remains resolute in delivering quality service and ensuring that the confidence of Nigerians, particularly Ndi Anambra, in our operations is not misplaced.”

Soludo, in his response, commended the NSCDC for its professionalism, discipline, and resilience, especially in safeguarding critical national assets and public infrastructure.

He said: “Here in Anambra, the Light of the Nation, our greatest asset is our people: creative, enterprising, and innovative. They are the engine of our economy. Ensuring their safety and prosperity is a shared responsibility, and we appreciate the NSCDC for standing firm in that mission.”

The governor pledged continued partnership and support for the Corps, affirming that security remains the foundation for the state’s economic growth and innovation-driven development.

The Commandant General’s tour of Anambra is part of a nationwide operational assessment aimed at improving welfare, operational readiness, and synergy among security stakeholders. It underscores the NSCDC’s renewed focus on community trust, proactive engagement, and service excellence under Prof. Audi’s leadership.