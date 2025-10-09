NCDMB Recommits to Deepening Local Content

•Unveils compliance certificate system in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has unveiled its compliance certificate system in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The board reaffirmed its commitment to deepening local content through certification, compliance and financial support.

NCDMB Executive Secretary, Felix Ogbe, restated the commitment at a stakeholders sensitisation and engagement forum, organised in collaboration with Bank of Industry and the Nigerian Export-Import Bank, in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Announcing the introduction of a new Nigerian Content Fund Clearance Certificate (NCFCC), at the event, Ogbe described the certificate as a verifiable and transparent instrument that served as tangible proof of compliance by relating companies.

Represented by Director, Finance and Personnel Management, NCDMB, Mr. Osa Uchendu, Ogbe said, “Today’s sensitisation programme is an open conversation between us as stakeholders. It provides us an opportunity to listen, to present and address critical issues and present better clarity on the interventions and benefits of the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund.”

He stated that over the years, NCDMB had remained steadfast in promoting and ensuring the Nigerian oil and gas intervention funds were taken good care of.

Ogbe stated that for compliance to be ready, it must be practical and mutually beneficial to all participants in the industry.

He explained that the innovation reinforced the board’s commitment to accountability and trust in the implementation of local content across the oil and gas value chain.

“Beyond compliance, we also recognize the pivotal role of financing in different local contents,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director, Large Enterprises, Bank of Industry, Dr Ifeoma Uzokpala, said the stakeholder’s engagement reflected the three organisations’ vision and shared commitment to strengthen Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain.

Uzokpala said, “This stakeholders’ engagement us important and we realised that it the dialogue will help us deepen our understanding better on how to service the oil and gas industry and make the best of it for Nigeria and the world.

“The gathering reflects our vision and shared commitment to strengthen Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain by not only providing finances, but also deepening engagements with our customers and partners.”

Head, Specialised Business Development, Nigeria Export-Import Bank, Mohammed Awami, said the event provided a vital platform for dialogue and shared commitment towards advancing Nigeria’s industrial growth and economic diversification agenda.

Awami stated, “This forum represents a vital platform for dialogue and shared commitment towards advancing Nigeria’s industrial growth and economic diversification agenda.

“At NEXIM Bank, we recognise the pivotal role NCDMB chose to play in driving local content development, building indigenous capacities and promoting value addition within Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and linkages to other activities.”