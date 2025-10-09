NCC Seizes N100m Pirated Books in Lagos, Urges Public to Report Copyright Breaches

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has confiscated pirated books worth over N100 million following raids on bookshops across Ikeja, Bariga, Ikorodu, and Ikotun areas of Lagos State.

The three-day operation led by the Commission’s Deputy Director of Operations, Mr. Charles Amudipe, was carried out between October 3 and 7, and backed by security operatives to ensure order during the enforcement exercise.

The Director-General of NCC, Dr. John Asein, disclosed that the operation was part of ongoing efforts to dismantle piracy networks and protect the nation’s creative economy.

“Piracy remains a major threat to Nigeria’s creative industry, undermining the hard work of authors, musicians, and filmmakers whose innovation drives our cultural and economic growth,” he stated.

He warned that the Commission would not relent in applying the full weight of the law against offenders in compliance with the Copyright Act, adding that seized materials are routinely destroyed to prevent them from re-entering the market.

Asein equally appealed to the public to report piracy cases, emphasisingthat collective vigilance and public support are essential in safeguarding intellectual property rights.

He stated that the Commission was deepening digital monitoring and working with the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) to combat online infringements.

A Director of NCC, Lagos Office, Mrs. Lynda Alphaeus, disclosed that the raid was part of the Commission’s sustained nationwide campaign to rid markets of pirated books.

Also speaking, the Deputy Director Operations of NCC at the Lagos Office, Mr. Charles Amudipe, noted that the operation targeted several outlets suspected of selling pirated books.

“Supporting authentic works sustains creativity, protects authors, and promotes Nigeria’s intellectual property sector,” he advised.

Also, the Special Assistant to NCC DG, Mr. Joni Icheka, further urged Nigerians to treat intellectual property protection as a shared responsibility.

“We cannot win this war alone. The cooperation of the public, publishers, and the media is crucial to curbing the menace of piracy in Nigeria,” he said.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s resolve to strengthen collaboration with law enforcement agencies and rights owners to enhance anti-piracy operations nationwide.

