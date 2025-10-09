Minister: Gateway International Airport, One of the Best

James Sowole in Abeokuta





Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has commended the quality of facilities at the Gateway International Airport, describing the airport as one of the best in the country.

Fielding questions from newsmen after touching down at the airport on a Valuejet commercial flight from Abuja, the minister lauded Governor Dapo Abiodun for putting up such a gigantic project in a short time.

He said: “Today, I just landed at the Gateway International Airport, and I understand this is a maiden flight. We landed very smoothly, and it was a very good drive; it was a smooth drive, and we landed safely.

“This terminal building is one of the best in this country; it was well constructed, it is functional, and it is well maintained.

“I can see that if the government can maintain this airport from today onwards, I think we will have one of the best edifices we could have in airport design.

“He (Gov. Abiodun) has tried; these are some of the dividends of democracy we need. Look at the time he came in and look at what he has now put in place.

“These are the kinds of things that we need for any state governor to do. We quite appreciate him, and we commend him for what he has done with this airport.”

Also speaking, the National President of the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), Alhaji Samsudeen Apelogun, who was one of the passengers on the Valuejet’s return trip from Abuja, attested to the quality of facilities at the airport and called for its usage for Hajj operations.

He said: “I would like to seek the indulgence of His Excellency to come and use the Gateway International Airport for the airlift of pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj; we need to fly from here to Saudi Arabia.

“I came back from Abuja this afternoon, and the trip was fantastic. So far, so good, the trip was pleasant, and it is a remarkable and significant achievement for the good people of Ogun State, especially for Governor Dapo Abiodun.

“This is the second largest airport with the longest runway in Africa and the first in Nigeria; it has a 4 km runway. The runway is great, and the facilities here are of international standard.”

Speaking on his flight experience, Apelogun said: “From this airport to Sagamu, it won’t take me more than 10 minutes.

“Definitely, it will add value to the socio-economic development of this state. It will create job opportunities and ease all the stress of traveling from Abuja, from Lagos, and from Lagos to Sagamu.

“We will continue to patronize this airport. I am a frequent traveler; I fly to Abuja two or three times a week, and for people like me, I don’t need to say anything other than a big thank you to Governor Dapo Abiodun for this achievement.”