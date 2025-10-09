Mainstack CEO to Chair Global Panel at Horasis on the 8th and 9th of October 2025 in Brazil 

As global leaders and visionaries prepare to gather for the 2025 Horasis Global Summit in São Paulo, Brazil, the spotlight turns to how technology continues to redefine the global economy.

Among this distinguished assembly, Chief Executive Officer of Mainstack, Ayobami Oyaleke, has been invited to chair a high-impact panel discussion on the transformative power of AI, blockchain, and the metaverse in shaping the future of industries, SMEs, and economies.

The Horasis Global Summit, founded by Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter, is renowned for convening some of the most influential minds in business, government, and innovation to collaborate on solutions driving sustainable growth and global development.

Ayobami’s inclusion as a session chair underscores his growing reputation as one of Africa’s leading voices in digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

The panel will feature notable global leaders including CEO of BMP, Carlos Eduardo Benitez; CEO of GYRA+, Rodrigo Cabernite; CEO of BrazilLAB, Guilherme D. F. Dominguez; CEO of Clio Circle AI, Ariel Andrés Sánchez Rojas; and MD, MBA, Managing Partner, Green Rock, Ricardo Salomão, each contributing deep insights from their respective industries.

Oyaleke said: “I’m truly honoured to chair this important dialogue at Horasis 2025. The convergence of AI, blockchain, and the metaverse is unlocking new opportunities for creators, entrepreneurs, and businesses worldwide. This is a pivotal moment to ensure these technologies drive inclusion, growth, and innovation across all economies, especially emerging markets.

“Mainstack’s participation at the Horasis Global Summit highlights the company’s expanding global footprint and commitment to empowering creators and entrepreneurs with digital tools that enable them to monetise and scale their businesses from anywhere in the world.”

Mainstack is a social commerce ecosystem that empowers creators and entrepreneurs to monetise their craft, products, and services from anywhere in the world. With an ecosystem of tools for global payments, storefronts, analytics, and audience engagement, Mainstack helps users turn their online presence into a thriving business.