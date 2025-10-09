Kwara Sugar Film Studios Unveils Maiden Movie

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s push for a brighter future in filmmaking in Nigeria is yielding fruits as the state Sugar Factory Film Studios unveiled its first film – Ajuwaya Series.

A statement by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Government House, Mashood Abdulrafiu Agboola, revealed that the movie – 85 per cent of which was executed in the state-of-the-art studios – was financed by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who supported the facility with N350 million.

At a media briefing for the unveiling of the project in Ilorin on Tuesday, the Managing Director of the Studios, Gbenga Titiloye, said the movie stands the chance of attracting direct foreign investment, “because this is the only functional film studio in Africa”.

He commended the governor’s foresight and his administration’s resolve to create a platform that nurtures artistry, innovation and economic vitality.

“Today, we gather to celebrate a milestone that marks not just the completion of a facility, but the dawn of a new era in Nigerian cinema and cultural expression—the successful completion of the Ajuwaya project,” he said.

“This moment stands as a testament to what can be achieved when vision, perseverance and collaborative effort converge for the common good. What the governor has achieved here is foreign direct investment because this is the only functional film studio in Africa, and 85 per cent of this movie was done in this studio.

“His Excellency’s willingness to champion a film studio in Nigeria demonstrates not only a bold strategic mind but also a deep faith in our people and their talent. It is through that foresight and resolve that we have arrived at this moment: a state-backed endeavour that nurtures artistry, innovation and economic vitality.”

Titiloye also appreciated Senator Tinubu for her generous donation to the Sugar Factory Studios, adding that her gesture reflects the spirit of national renewal and investment in the creative economy.

“This grant (from the First Lady) is more than funding; it is a signal, a beacon and a pledge that Nigeria will not only tell its stories but export them with pride and excellence,” he said.

Speaking on the lessons to gain from Ajuwaya, Titiloye said the movie exemplifies how national and regional efforts can combine to create durable infrastructure for culture and economy.

The press briefing was attended by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Princess Olubukola Babalola; Commissioner for Communications, Hon. Bola Olukoju; and General Manager, Sugar Factory Film Studios and Producer of the film, Grace Babasola.

Princess Babalola, for her part, urged the youth to take advantage of the Sugar Film Studios to tap into the creative industry, saying theatre work is a model to reflect modern society.

“This studio is important to economic growth, development growth and projecting our state as a leader in the area of theatre and creative industry generally. So, let us talk to our youth so that they can find their feet in this industry,” she said.

Olukoju described the production of the Ajuwaya Series as a big win for the state, saying it signals the beginning of a new ecosystem in the creative industry in the sub-national.

“For us in Kwara State, the creative industry is a big ecosystem. At the time of shooting this film, 1,211 participated. People benefited a lot, we have fashion designers, caterers, transporters, artisans, among others, and if we can have this regularly, it is going to open up the ecosystem of the creative industry. Every part of the economy benefited in the course of producing the film,” she said.

Babasola lauded AbdulRazaq for the creation of the studios that he noted represents more than just a building or a production house.

“Governor AbdulRazaq is a leader whose belief in the potential of young creatives has opened new doors for the film and entertainment industry in Nigeria,” she said.

“Ajuwaya is just the beginning. It is proof that when opportunity meets passion, great stories emerge that inspire, entertain, and remind us of who we are.”