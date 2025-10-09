Industry Icons, Brands Receive Recognition at LOMA 2025 Awards  

The second day of the Location Marketing Awards (LOMA) 2025 climaxed with a glitzy awards night that celebrated the very best in the out-of-home, advertising and marketing industry.

The event, held in Lagos recently, was a colourful affair marked by pomp, pageantry and industry camaraderie.

The awards night, regarded as the highlight of this year’s LOMA, recognised agencies, organisations and individuals who distinguished themselves in the year under review. Guests, including local and international delegates, were treated to an evening of entertainment and recognition of industry excellence.

In his welcome address, the convener of LOMA, Kingsley Onwukaeme, noted that the awards process remains one of the most rigorous, impartial, and transparent on the continent. He emphasised that fairness is at the heart of the award’s judging process, a quality that has positioned the event as a benchmark of excellence.

Explaining that the Nigerian market is among the most competitive in the world, he said: “Your life is a blank canvas – whatever you put on it is what the world will see. That is the case with the Nigerian market which is really doing better than many markets but we are not telling our story enough and not amplifying it.

“No matter how small your effort is, whether in logistics, operations, sales and pitching, document your process and results. Tell it to the world. If you don’t tell your story yourself, no one will. Don’t short change yourself, those loudest are not probably the finest. So I charge you to showcase your efforts and work.”

The awards spotlighted excellence across categories. In the Agile in Static OOH Implementation category, Media Proximity clinched Gold, while Adpath Media and Leadway Advertising took Silver and Bronze respectively. TMKG Consulting was named OOH Audit Company of the Year, while Optimum Exposures was crowned OOH Adtech Innovation Company of the Year.