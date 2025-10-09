House Vows to Recover $9bn Lost Annually to Illegal Mining

Juliet Akoje in Abuja





House of Representatives has launched an ad hoc committee focused on illegal mining, with a clear mission to recover the estimated $9 billion Nigeria lost each year due to unregulated mining operations.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Sanni Abdulraheem, during the inauguration, called illegal mining a serious threat to national income, a driver of crime, and a contributor to environmental damage.

According to Abdulraheem, Nigeria forfeits nearly $9 billion every year as a result of unlawful mining.

He added that the large-scale exploitation of the country’s natural resources meant to bolster the country’s economy had persisted for too long and must be stopped.

He explained that the committee’s mandate included preventing revenue loss, promoting transparency, and ensuring Nigeria’s mineral resources are used to foster national economic progress.

Abdulraheem further stated that all income derived from Nigeria’s abundant natural resources must be directed toward enhancing the country’s economic wellbeing.

He stated, “One of our main goals is to seal the loopholes that allow for the loss of revenue through illegal mining and its related activities. These practices rob our country and stifle the development of lawful mining ventures that could boost our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).”

He said the committee will conduct detailed oversight to enhance revenue tracking systems, ensuring that profits from the mining industry are directed into government accounts instead of being lost through illegal operations.

He also highlighted the security and environmental issues linked to illegal mining, stating that such activities not only contribute to insecurity but also pollute rivers, destroy forests, and displace vulnerable populations.

Stressing the urgency of confronting these challenges directly, Abdulraheem assured that the house would act decisively, reinforcing that the committee is grounded in the constitutional duty entrusted to it by Nigerians.

He added, “We are determined to carry out our oversight responsibilities as provided in the Nigerian Constitution to uncover corruption, eliminate malpractice, and make sure our national assets benefit every citizen.”

He said the committee will carry out thorough investigations, collect evidence, and recommend actionable measures to bring order and accountability to the mining industry.

On the Ajaokuta Steel Company, Abdulraheem praised the President Bola Tinubu administration for demonstrating strong political will to revive the long-dormant industrial facility.

He expressed disappointment that the steel plant had been neglected for years, even as other countries benefited from similar resources.

Abdulraheem said, “Ajaokuta has long symbolized missed opportunities, but I’m glad to report that it’s now on the path to realizing its full potential. The current government has taken unprecedented steps to revitalize this key national asset.”

He highlighted the appointment of a qualified Nigerian professional to oversee Ajaokuta’s restoration as a positive sign for the country’s steel sector.

According to him, the project’s success could play a major role in economic transformation, industrial development, job creation, and sustainable growth.

Abdulraheem expressed appreciation to Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, for trusting him with the leadership of the committee.

Meanwhile, Commander of the Mining Marshals, ACC Attah John Onoja, who represented the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), pledged full support to the committee’s mission.

He reported that since the Mining Marshals initiative launched in March 2024, over 500 illegal miners had been apprehended, with around 270 currently undergoing legal prosecution.

Onoja said the corps had recently secured convictions, signalling their commitment to strict enforcement.

He explained that the special operation focused on clamping down on illegal mining, protecting essential national infrastructure, and promoting lawful compliance within the mining sector.

He added, “We’ve arrested over 500 illegal miners so far. Around 270 are in court now, and just three weeks ago, we achieved some convictions. These actions demonstrate our determination to curb illegal mining in Nigeria”

“The NSCDC is fully committed to working with this committee to ensure that this vital mission is successful.”