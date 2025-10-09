Globacom Champions Broadband Investment, Infrastructure Security at NCC Roundtable   

Nigeria’s digital development efforts received a major boost as telecommunications giant Globacom pledged full support for the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) business roundtable on Broadband Investment and Protection of Critical Information Infrastructure, which opened today at the NCC Headquarters in Abuja.

Themed “Right of Way and Protection of Broadband Infrastructure – The Road to Success in Broadband Investment and Connectivity”, the high-level gathering brings together stakeholders from federal and state governments, the private sector, telecom operators, and regulatory bodies to forge practical strategies for expanding Nigeria’s broadband footprint and strengthening infrastructure security.

Globacom’s sponsorship and active participation underscore its continued leadership in shaping the country’s digital future. The company is providing logistical and technical support to ensure the success of the two-day event, demonstrating its commitment to fostering a connected, inclusive, and secure digital ecosystem.

According to industry analysts, the roundtable serves as a vital forum for aligning public and private sector interests towards achieving Nigeria’s broadband targets, improving policy coordination, and closing existing digital divides – especially in underserved and rural communities.

Globacom’s involvement also offers a strategic platform to influence policy direction, particularly around Right of Way (RoW) issues, infrastructure investment incentives, and long-term regulatory frameworks that affect broadband expansion.

By contributing to these discussions, Globacom seeks to accelerate nationwide deployment of high-speed internet while ensuring robust safeguards for critical communication assets.

The company views the roundtable as an opportunity to strengthen public-private partnerships, explore innovative funding models, and advocate for equitable digital access.

This aligns with Globacom’s long-standing commitment to digital inclusion, empowering millions of Nigerians through affordable and reliable connectivity solutions.

“We believe that digital transformation must be inclusive and secure. Our participation in this roundtable is a continuation of our mission to support national development through technology.

“A resilient broadband infrastructure is critical to Nigeria’s economic growth and global competitiveness”, Globacom stated.

Furthermore, Globacom’s contributions to the Critical National Information Infrastructure Protection Plan (CNIIPP) will help shape a coordinated national framework for telecom security, reinforcing Nigeria’s defences against cyber threats and infrastructure sabotage.

As the roundtable continues, Globacom reaffirms its role not only as a telecoms provider but also as a trusted partner in the country’s journey towards a fully digitised, economically empowered, and secure future.