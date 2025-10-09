Ganduje’s Family Has No Stake in Dala Inland Dry Port, Management Clears Air

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Management of Dala Inland Dry Port (DIDP), has said the family of the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has no stake in the company.

The company secretary, Adamu Sanda, in a statement said the clarification became necessary following the recent media reports alleging that members of the family of Ganduje were shareholders and directors in the company.

He maintained that the equity contributions of stakeholders were clearly documented, duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and subject to routine oversight.

Sanda stated: “This claim is entirely false. Verified records from the CAC and official board resolutions clearly show that no member of the Ganduje family has ever been a shareholder, director, or signatory in Dala Inland Dry Port.”

He explained that the company was originally owned and managed by Ahmad Rabi’u and his associates before he invited City Green Enterprises (CGE) to invest in the project after years of dormancy.

Sanda stressed that prior to the sale, Rabi’u consolidated all shares in his own name after obtaining resignation letters from other directors, including his son.

He said CGE subsequently purchased 80 per cent of the company, while Rabiu retained 20 per cent, which he has not fully paid for.

Sanda noted that the transaction was properly filed with the CAC, and at no point did it include the Kano State Government or any member of the Ganduje family.

He added that the claim that Ganduje’s children were allotted five million shares each at an “ordinary resolution” meeting, creating a new ownership structure with five equal shareholders was false and untrue.

“This claim is a fabrication. The alleged resolution document is not authentic. It was single-handedly authored and signed by Ahmad Rabi’u without the consent or knowledge of the other directors.

“Official company records at the CAC make no reference to such a resolution, and there is no legal or corporate evidence supporting the existence of any share allotment to Dr. Ganduje’s children.

“This forged document is one of several acts of mischief engineered by Rabi’u in a desperate attempt to politicise a private commercial matter following his removal as Managing Director for poor performance and financial mismanagement.

“Contrary to the practice of the board where all resolutions are prepared by the Board Secretary and signed by either two directors or chairman and secretary of the board, Ahmad Rabiu single-handedly wrote the resolution and signed it.”

On the allegation that the Kano State government held a 20 per cent share in Dala Inland Dry Port, Sandals said it was untrue.

“The Kano State government has never owned equity in Dala Inland Dry Port. The state’s only involvement came through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support provided at the request of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to facilitate the revival of the port project and promote economic growth in Kano.

“A letter of appreciation was issued by the NSC in response to the provision of critical infrastructure at the proposed site development of the Inland Dry Port at Zawaciki,” he stressed. Sanda said CSR assistance, by definition, did not constitute shareholding or ownership, adding that it was purely developmental support aimed at benefiting traders, businesses, and logistics operators in the state.