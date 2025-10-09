Citi Increases Capital in Nigeria, Meets CBN’s N200bn Requirement

Nume Ekeghe





Citibank Nigeria Limited (Citi) has announced that it has successfully met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new N200 billion minimum capital requirement for national commercial banks, underscoring its long-term commitment to Nigeria’s economic transformation and financial stability.

The move places Citi among the first international banks in Nigeria to fully comply with the CBN’s recapitalisation directive ahead of schedule. It also reinforces the institution’s strategic commitment to deepening its footprint in Africa’s largest economy through expanded financing in key growth sectors.

Speaking on the development, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Citibank Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Nneka Enwereji, described the milestone as both an affirmation of confidence in the Nigerian economy and a demonstration of Citi’s enduring partnership with the country.

“Meeting the CBN’s N200 billion capital requirement is more than compliance – it is a statement of confidence in Nigeria’s future and a deliberate investment in its next chapter of growth. For 41 years, we have partnered with Nigeria’s governments, banks, corporations, and communities. With a strengthened balance sheet, Citi is ready to expand support for clients across priority sectors including infrastructure, energy and trade. Citi has a legacy of pioneering innovative solutions in Nigeria and this investment will help expand digital innovation and payment solutions, while advancing social finance initiatives aligned with national development priorities.”

Citi has consistently acted as a trusted conduit for foreign direct investment, actively showcasing Nigeria’s robust reform momentum to global investors. Leveraging its extensive international network, the bank connects Nigerian institutions with global capital, convening senior policymakers and corporates to explore opportunities in trade, industry and cross-regional capital flows.

The bank has been instrumental in shaping a deeper, more resilient financial market that fosters sustainable growth.