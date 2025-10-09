CIoD Women Advance Collaboration and Leadership through Strategic Networking Engagement

Uzoma Mba

It was an evening of elegance, inspiration, and meaningful connections on Thursday, September 18, 2025, as the Lagos office of the Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) came alive with the vibrant presence of distinguished women leaders.

The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as beautiful, hardworking, impactful, and goal-driven women gathered for the inaugural networking event of the Women’s Sectoral Group of the Institute, themed “Faces, Names and Connections.”

The convener and Chairman of the Women’s Group, Mrs. Ronke Sokefun, set the tone for the evening in her welcome address. She captured the essence of the event with the words, “A face without a name is a missed connection, and a name without a face is just a business card.”

According to her, the networking event was designed “for women of influence, ambition, and purpose within the Institute to put faces to names and build connections that go beyond handshakes, connections that spark conversations, unlock opportunities, and forge bonds that can blossom into boardrooms.”

Mrs. Sokefun, who was inaugurated as interim chairman of the Women’s Group in June 2025, also unveiled the calendar of upcoming programmes. These include ‘Boardroom Diaries’, which will debut in October and provide a platform for women to share their day-to-day experiences, especially on gender imbalance in leadership spaces. Another initiative, the ‘Meet and Greet’ programme, will become an annual tradition where new members are introduced to existing ones and membership is reviewed.

Other highlights on the agenda are the ‘Fireside Chats’, where women in leadership will share insights into their career journeys, and a Women’s Conference in Q1 2026, expected to feature keynote speakers who have distinguished themselves across various industries.

One of the evening’s special guests, Mrs. Benedikter Molokwu, the second female president and the eighth overall president of the Chartered Institute of Directors (2003–2005), described the event as both symbolic and impactful. Speaking as a Fellow and past president of the Institute, she reflected on the growing influence of women within the CIoD.

“The impact of women in the Institute cannot be denied,” she said. “This is evident in the successful and impactful programmes for women and the Institute in general, with all six past female presidents contributing immensely.”

Mrs. Molokwu emphasised that women bring invaluable intellectual capacity and managerial balance to any setting. “Women are great managers of finance, usually striving to be fair and balanced in politics while resolving issues,” she noted. She further encouraged women to “continue to make impacts wherever they find themselves, using their capacity to build something that helps other women.”

She also commended Mrs. Sokefun for the initiative, saying the event truly embodied its theme. “This gathering reflects what it stands for, like minds coming together, mentees meeting mentors, and women finding relaxation and renewal,” she added.

The Director General of the Institute, Dr. Taiwo Nolas-Alaisa, also shared his perspective on the significance of the event. In his words, “This event is important for women in different careers to network and strategise with each other in ways that help one another, while at the same time relax in a cosy evening.”

He described it as “a melting pot that brings a lot of people together and enhances the Institute because this is the real reason people join to become directors, to network for influence in their business or professional life.” Dr. Taiwo reaffirmed the Institute’s unwavering support for the Women’s Sectoral Group and its initiatives.

Vice-Chair of the Women’s Group, Mrs. Janet Adetu, also echoed the purpose of the gathering, emphasising the importance of building meaningful professional relationships among members.