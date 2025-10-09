Argentina Eliminates Flying Eagles from U20 World Cup

Six-time champions Argentina eliminated Nigeria from the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Chile on Wednesday night, winning their Round of 16 tie in Santiago 4-0 to avenge the Flying Eagles’ own triumph over them at the same stage when the Argies hosted the tournament two years ago.

Alejo Sarco scored Argentina’s first as early as the second minute, before Maher Carrizo doubled the advantage from a free-kick in the 23rd minute, disrupting Nigeria’s game-plan. Maher Carrizo’s goal came following a challenge by midfielder Nasiru Salihu at the edge of the box.

An appeal for penalty award from Nigeria was waved off by the referee despite Ramirez’s clumsy challenge on Salihu in the vital area. Oseer Achihi was a constant threat from the left wing of play, as his crosses into the box forced the Argentines to defend stoutly, conceding throw-ins and corner-kicks to relieve them of the pressure.

Daniel Daga’s stoppage-time close range effort on goal was denied by goalkeeper Santino Barbi’s superb save to keep the scoreline 2-0 at half time. Carrizo compounded matters for Nigeria with the third goal in the 53rd minute, after the South Americans broke forward once more.

Second half substitute, Matheus Silvetti beat the offside trap to bend his kick to the bottom right of Ebenezer Harcourt for Argentina’s fourth goal in the 66th minute.

Defeat meant elimination from this year’s championship for two-time silver medallists Nigeria.