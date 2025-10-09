Alleged Police Harassment: SAN, 13 Lawyers Storm Court as Abuja Lawyer, Victor Giwa Gets Bail

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Mr Edwin Anikwenu and 13 other lawyers from the Garki Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Wednesday stormed a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Apo, to defend Human Rights lawyer, Victor Giwa, charged with forgery.

The police in the charge had accused Giwa of forging the letterhead of Awa Kalu, SAN.

The senior lawyer, who argued the bail application urged the court to admit the 2nd respondent to bail on self-recognizance or in the alternative release him to any executive member of the NBA, Garki Branch.

The application was supported by an affidavit, deposed to by one Abu Gabriel, wherein Anikwenu, assured the defendant will not jump bail, nor interfere with investigation, which he said has been concluded.

However, prosecution counsel, Mr. Eristo ASAP, objected to the bail application, on the grounds that if admitted to bail the defendant may jeopardize the case before the court.

In his ruling, trial judge, Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie, who held that bail is at the discretion of the court and that the alleged offense is bail-able granted admitted the lawyer to bail in the sum of N30 million with two sureties in like sum.

The judge held that the sureties must not be less than the level of a director with a valid identity card, adding that the defendant must deposit his travel document with the registrar of the court.

Recall that Prof. Awa Kalu had in a letter to the Inspector-General of Police, formally distancing himself from the allegation of forgery and impersonation against Giwa, the police however went ahead to press charges against Giwa.

Victor Giwa, human rights lawyer, had been detained by the police for about three weeks without being granted bail reportedly on the orders of the court.

The SAN, in a letter to the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, had said his letterhead was never forged and that he had not at any time lodged any complaint to the police about forgery of his document.

Professor Kalu, in a letter dated May 30, 2025, addressed to the Inspector General of Police, clarified that he neither filed a complaint nor reported Mr. Giwa for allegedly forging his firm’s letterhead.

The letter comes in response to Charge No. CR/150/25 instituted by the police, in which Giwa is accused of forging the official letterhead of “Awa U. Kalu (SAN) and Partners” – formerly “Awa U. Kalu (SAN) and Associates” – to communicate with the Attorney General of the Federation.

Prof. Kalu wrote, “I wish to inform you that the internet is agog with news that a charge is preferred against the above-named gentleman, indicating that he forged my official headed paper.

“Please note that I have neither filed a complaint nor have I incidented a report at any Police Station in Nigeria indicating that Mr. Victor Giwa forged my official headed paper.”

The clarification by Prof. Kalu significantly undercuts the foundation of the forgery allegation, which reportedly hinges on the unauthorised use of his firm’s name and letterhead.

His statement meant there was no formal accusation from the primary party whose identity was allegedly misused.