Akwa Ibom, T2 Set to Ignite Digital Transformation Drive

Emma Okonji

Akwa Ibom State and T2 have partnered to accelerate digital technology growth and innovation across the state.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State disclosed this during the opening ceremony of the Ibom Ignite Conference 2025 in Uyo, a youth-focused leadership and entrepreneurship gathering designed to equip participants with tools, networks, and insights to transform ideas into impact.

The governor’s declaration came in response to a keynote delivered by T2 CEO, Obafemi Banigbe, who painted a bold vision of Akwa Ibom as Nigeria’s next digital innovation hub.

“I believe this state has the capacity to lead in building software solutions, Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, and vibrant startup ecosystems. Akwa Ibom is not just poised to birth the next big thing like Flutterwave or Paystack – it has the potential to emerge as a genuine digital goldmine for this region,” Banigbe said.

The T2 boss stressed that unlocking this future would depend on investment in people and skills. “The future is not built on oil. It is built on education, on human capital, and on digital skills. If we fail to develop the next generation, we risk wasting the immense talent of our youth,” he noted, while calling on government, industries, and communities to prioritise human capital development.

Banigbe spoke with heartfelt sincerity, expressing appreciation to Akwa Ibom residents for their patience and support for the telecoms brand throughout its challenges, while assuring them that the company was on a path of rebound.

“We are back in business. We’ve gone through transitions and are re-emerging as more than a telecoms operator. T2 is repositioning as a digital business and lifestyle partner, youth-friendly, tech-friendly, startup-friendly, and committed to enabling innovation and the creative economy. We are ready to work hand-in-hand with His Excellency and the government to turn Akwa Ibom into the South-South’s digital powerhouse,” he affirmed.

This year’s conference, themed: ‘Ignite to Accelerate’, lived up to its billing with a rich programme of keynote speeches, fireside chats, thought-provoking conversations, and panel discussions on leadership, innovation, and resilience. Participants were also given a platform to showcase ideas and innovations through pitch opportunities, reinforcing the conference’s reputation as a launchpad for future changemakers.

On the sidelines, T2 deepened its customer engagement by hosting a Customer Forum in Uyo. The interactive session provided a direct platform for customers to voice concerns and share feedback with the company’s management. For T2, the forum was more than a listening exercise; it was a tangible demonstration of its renewed commitment to service excellence, customer satisfaction, and building long-term trust with its users.

With the state government’s vision and T2’s renewed drive, the partnership signals a major step toward transforming Akwa Ibom into a beacon of digital innovation, talent development, and youth empowerment in Nigeria’s South-South region.