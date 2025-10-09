Akpabio Mocks Shrinking Opposition as Enugu Labour Senator Joins Ruling Party

•Two new senators sworn in

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, formally announced the defection of Senator Kevin Chukwu, representing Enugu East Senatorial District, from the Labour Party (LP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection came with a blend of satire and celebration that underscored the growing depletion of the opposition ranks in the upper legislative chamber.

The defection, which took place during plenary, was accompanied by dramatic exchanges between Akpabio, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, and the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, who took a swipe at his defecting colleague, describing him as a beneficiary of a “sympathy vote” from the 2023 elections.

Before reading Chukwu’s defection letter, Akpabio could not resist teasing the dwindling minority caucus in his trademark humour.

“To the All Progressives Congress, the only party, please receive and celebrate your colleague,” Akpabio said, as the chamber erupted in laughter.

He added: “I used to worry about the left side of the aisle, but I am no longer worried. If they like, let them all move here.

“I only wanted a few of them to remain. Senator Osita Ngwu, Minority Leader, and Senator Abba Moro, you are the only ones left to hold.

“Even Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, from the look on his face, doesn’t seem ready to join us. But your party is in tatters. What are you waiting for?”

Akpabio then proceeded to read Senator Chukwu’s formal letter of resignation from the Labour Party and notification of his decision to join the APC.

In the letter addressed to the Senate President, Chukwu said his decision followed “extensive consultations” with his constituents and political stakeholders in Enugu East and across Enugu State.

“Recent developments within the Labour Party, including internal wranglings, leadership crisis, policy disagreements, and lack of cohesion and focus at both state and national levels, have made it increasingly difficult for me to effectively discharge my duties to the people,” Chukwu stated.

He further declared that the APC, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, “provides a more stable, progressive, and inclusive platform for achieving our shared goals of economic growth, good governance, national unity, social development, and progress for Nigeria.”

Akpabio, after reading the letter, formally accepted the defection, saying, “Your defection is accepted, noted, and applauded. Welcome to the progressive family,” he declared.

Meanwhile, two new senators, Joseph Ikpea (Edo Central) of the APC and Nwachukwu Chibuzor (Anambra South) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), were sworn in earlier in the day by the Senate President, bringing the chamber to its full complement of 109 members.

Akpabio congratulated the new lawmakers, urging them to “work harmoniously across party lines in the interest of national development.”