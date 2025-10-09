ABLOS: Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Advancing Ocean Governance, Blue Economy Development

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing sustainable ocean governance and blue economy development at the 12th Advisory Board on the Law of the Sea (ABLOS) Conference, held from 7 to 8 October 2025 in Doha, Qatar.

The Hydrographer of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hydrographic Agency, Rear Admiral Ayo Olugbode, represented Nigeria on a high-level panel themed “Is United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS III) Fit for Purpose in Modern Times? Achievements, Challenges and Future Pathways.”

The two-day conference brought together global experts and policymakers to examine the evolving landscape of ocean governance and explore critical pathways toward achieving a sustainable blue economy.

Jointly organised by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and the International Association of Geodesy (IAG), the ABLOS business meeting and conference was hosted by the Qatari Standing Committee of the Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The forum provided Rear Admiral Olugbode with a platform to share Nigeria’s integrated approach to ocean governance, showcasing how strategic coordination, policy alignment, and hydrographic capacity are driving the country’s National Blue Economy Policy (2025–2034).

“It was a great privilege indeed for me to have attended this important conference, in the course of which I used my panel session to explore how hydrography underpins maritime safety, environmental stewardship and support economic resilience in coastal and national maritime prosperity,” Rear Admiral Ayo Olugbode affirmed.

He shared the stage with distinguished panellists, including Prof. Andrew Serdy of the University of Southampton, Dr. Elfatih Rasheed Elnour of the Qatari Standing Committee of the Convention on the Law of the Sea, and Ambassador (Dr.) Adnan Al Azri, Chairman of the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS). The session was moderated by Fiona Bloor from the Law of the Sea – Maritime Delimitation Team at the UK Hydrographic Office.

The 12th ABLOS Conference reinforced the importance of coordinated policy frameworks, marine spatial planning, technological innovation, and international collaboration in unlocking the full potential of the blue economy.

Rear Admiral Olugbode noted that the conference achieved its objectives, commending the high quality of participation and discourse. “The conference achieved its goals, especially because its deliberations were deeply enriched by the quality of participation,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to the International Hydrographic Organization, the International Association of Geodesy, and ABLOS for providing such a valuable platform for exchanging ideas and strengthening global ocean governance.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to ocean sustainability, the Hydrographer of the Federation said the National Hydrographic Agency remains focused on bridging the gap between policy and practice.

He assured that the agency is dedicated to “advancing hydrography as a foundation for sustainable blue growth and resilient maritime development as well as leaving no one behind.”

The conference outcomes are expected to further align Nigeria’s maritime policies with international best practices and strengthen the country’s role in global discussions on the future of ocean governance.