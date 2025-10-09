  • Thursday, 9th October, 2025

2027: Northern Youths Drum Support for Tinubu-Shettima Re-election

Nigeria | 7 seconds ago

The Coalition of Northern Young Leaders has urged Nigerians to support the continuation of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima partnership beyond 2027, describing it as a leadership team that represents stability, competence, and continuity in governance.

In a statement issued in Abuja and signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Yusuf Ibrahim, the coalition said Nigeria’s current phase of economic renewal and institutional reform requires sustained leadership to consolidate on the progress made so far.

According to the group, the Tinubu-Shettima administration has demonstrated “visionary leadership and a deep commitment to national development” since coming to power, noting that breaking the ticket in 2027 would amount to disrupting a process that is already yielding results.

“The partnership between President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima has proven that governance built on competence and shared vision is the path to Nigeria’s sustainable growth,” the statement said. “Theirs is a model of leadership that prioritises performance over sentiment and unity over division.”

The coalition recalled that the 2023 general elections marked a turning point in Nigeria’s democracy, as citizens overwhelmingly chose leaders based on capacity, record, and vision rather than ethnic or religious considerations.

It noted that ongoing economic reforms, institutional restructuring, and youth empowerment efforts under the Tinubu administration are gradually restoring confidence in governance and laying a solid foundation for future growth.

“For Nigeria to achieve lasting progress, the Tinubu-Shettima ticket must remain unbroken beyond 2027,” the statement added. “This is not just a political necessity, but a patriotic call for stability and national advancement.”

The group further hailed Nigerians for showing greater political maturity by de-emphasising religion and ethnicity in leadership selection, urging continued focus on competence and good governance.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.