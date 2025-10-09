2027: Northern Youths Drum Support for Tinubu-Shettima Re-election

The Coalition of Northern Young Leaders has urged Nigerians to support the continuation of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima partnership beyond 2027, describing it as a leadership team that represents stability, competence, and continuity in governance.

In a statement issued in Abuja and signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Yusuf Ibrahim, the coalition said Nigeria’s current phase of economic renewal and institutional reform requires sustained leadership to consolidate on the progress made so far.

According to the group, the Tinubu-Shettima administration has demonstrated “visionary leadership and a deep commitment to national development” since coming to power, noting that breaking the ticket in 2027 would amount to disrupting a process that is already yielding results.

“The partnership between President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima has proven that governance built on competence and shared vision is the path to Nigeria’s sustainable growth,” the statement said. “Theirs is a model of leadership that prioritises performance over sentiment and unity over division.”

The coalition recalled that the 2023 general elections marked a turning point in Nigeria’s democracy, as citizens overwhelmingly chose leaders based on capacity, record, and vision rather than ethnic or religious considerations.

It noted that ongoing economic reforms, institutional restructuring, and youth empowerment efforts under the Tinubu administration are gradually restoring confidence in governance and laying a solid foundation for future growth.

“For Nigeria to achieve lasting progress, the Tinubu-Shettima ticket must remain unbroken beyond 2027,” the statement added. “This is not just a political necessity, but a patriotic call for stability and national advancement.”

The group further hailed Nigerians for showing greater political maturity by de-emphasising religion and ethnicity in leadership selection, urging continued focus on competence and good governance.