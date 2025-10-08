Yahaya Bello: Cash Withdrawal Didn’t Breach Banking Regulations Witness, Tells Court

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Abimbola Williams, a Compliance Officer with the United Bank for Africa (UBA) on Wednesday, maintained that her bank did not breach any banking regulations in various transactions relating to the Kogi State Government House account.

Williams spoke as 3rd Prosecution Witness (PW3) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in the trial of former Kogi State Governor, Mr Yahaya Bello, who is standing trial with two others on charges bordering on money laundering and abuse of office to the tune of N110 billion.

The two other defendants are Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, officials of the Kogi State Government.

At the resumed trial, the witness led by prosecution counsel, Mr Kemi Pinhero, SAN, listed several bank transactions involving Abdulsalami Hudu, a defendant in the case.

The transaction which she claimed was consistent from 2018 to 2019, ran into millions of naira and withdrawn in several tranches not exceeding N10 million.

In her evidence July 31 and August 6, cash withdrawal was made from the government house account in 64 transactions of N10 million each bringing the total to N640 million, adding that the withdrawal showed consistency in the 251 pages of the statement of account tendered as exhibit before the court.

During cross examination by, A. M. Aliyu, SAN, counsel to the 2nd Defendant, the witness admitted that Hudu who was introduced to the bank as a representative of the government cannot sign instruments to authorize withdrawals.

Responding to a May 27, 2019, transaction in the statement she tendered, the witness confirmed credit entry of 100 million with a narration showing that the credit entry was the governor’s security funds.

She also admitted that it was from that security fund that Hudu withdraw cash in 2019.

Meanwhile, the witness admitted another credit entry of N50 million in may 24, 2019, said to be security fund of the governor and was subsequently withdrawn by Hudu.

When asked if she was in a position to know what the funds were used, Williams told the court she does not know.

“My Lord, I am not privy to the details of the transaction and cannot categorically answer that question,” the witness responded.

Also when asked if the transactions were made before the advent of the cashless policy, the banker said she cannot recall and added that her bank did not breach any regulations in allowing the withdrawals

While agreeing that a customer can withdraw any amount of his money with the bank in as much as it does not exceed the mandate, the witness said when it comes to clearing it would then be withdrawn in tranches of not more than N10 million.

When asked wether any of the transactions in the statement before the court exceeded N10 million, the witness said none.

Earlier, under cross examination by Yahaya Bello’s lawyer, Chief Joseph Daudu, SAN, the witness admitted that she had given similar evidence before the Federal High Court in FHC/ABJ/CR/98/2024 between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Yahaya Adoza Bello.

She told the court she was neither the relationship nor account manager of the Kogi Government House account and that the account was domiciled in Lokoja.

She agreed with Daudu that as a compliance officer, her duty involve protecting the integrity of the bank from legal penalty, reputational damage and financial losses.

When asked if a banker demands to know the purpose for which a customer makes withdrawal, she explained that when making transfer, the bank asks for purpose of transaction and relationship on high volume transactions.

But she added that the bank does not make such enquiries in the case of cash withdrawal.

Earlier, the witness confirmed to the court that other signatories made similar cash withdrawals like Abdulsalami.

She gave the authorized signatories as at 2004, to include Christopher Enefola, Permanent Secretary; Onekutu Daniel, Chief Accountant; Hudu Abdulsalami, Accountant.

The witness also identified another letter dated, September 2008, with three signatures; Elder P.S Ocheni, Abbas Ibrahim Abubakar, Chief Accountant, Abdulsalami Hudu, Senior Accountant.

She however said in another letter dated, November 29, 2022, Abdulsalami Hudu was reintroduce as a representative, but does not have the power to authorize any instrument.

Meanwhile, the prosecution called two other witnesses from Eco Bank Plc and Providus Bank Plc, who also give evidence and tendered statements of accounts as well as account opening documents.

Under cross examination, the 4th Prosecution Witness (PW4) a Compliance Officer with Eco Bank, Jesutomi Akanni, admitted not meeting the defendant before now.

Meanwhile, following Aliyu’s objection to the admissibility of the documents she sought to tender, the court observed that the cover letter was made for Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Trial was however adjourned to October 9, for continuation of testimony by the 5th Prosecution Witness (PW5), another Compliance Officer with Providus Bank